ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lane reductions on Las Vegas Strip as crews tear down NFL Draft stage

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcIXr_0fQUv9Vx00

That’s a wrap! The 2022 NFL Draft is over in Las Vegas.

May 1 through May 6, crews will work on tearing down the Draft Experience and NFL Draft stage. As a result, lane reductions and traffic cones may lead to slowdowns on the Las Vegas Strip.

Through Friday, the right-hand turn lane on eastbound Flamingo Road to turn south onto Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed. For 24 hours a day, you’ll see the two lanes in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino closed.

From 6 am to 5 p.m., a third southbound lane of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed off.

LVCVA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Boulevard#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Bellagio Hotel
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy