Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is openly musing about declaring Texas under “invasion” in what would be a radical, legally dubious attempt to address the state’s migrant crisis. The plan would involve invoking war powers and allowing state police to begin rounding up migrants and asylum-seekers and then dispatching them over the border into Mexico—at a moment when federal authorities are bracing for the number of migrant crossings to potentially triple this summer.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO