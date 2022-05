With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, one team is making a noteworthy change. The New York Giants have reportedly dismissed their director of college scouting, Chris Pettit. Pettit has been the Giants’ director of college scouting since 2018 after 13 years with the team as an area scout. While the timing of Pettit’s dismissal will have people looking at the Giants’ 2022 draft, it’s likely just a change of personnel under a new general manager.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO