Kansas City, MO

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Takes seat against lefty

 2 days ago

Isbel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals. With southpaw Steven...

Kyle Isbel idle Monday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. Isbel started the last two games against right-handed starters, but the lefty-hitter is out of the lineup against a southpaw. Edward Olivares is replacing Isbel in right field and batting leadoff. Nicky Lopez has dropped from the top of the Royals' lineup to the bottom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Pujols started two of the last three games for the Cardinals, but he's yielding first base duties to Paul Goldschmidt on Monday afternoon. Goldschmidt is hitting second and Harrison Bader is batting leadoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tommy Edman (hip) held out of St. Louis lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was due for a day off after starting each of the Cardinals' first 21 games. Harrison Bader is covering the leadoff role on Monday, while Brendan Donovan is replacing Edman on second base and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cardinals' Tommy Edman leading off on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Edman will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Brendan Donovan returns to the bench. Harrison Bader moves down to seventh in the lineup.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Slugs ninth homer

Cron went 3-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Nationals. His eighth-inning blast off Erasmo Ramirez was too little, too late for the Rockies. Cron continues to swing a hot bat despite a lack of consistent help around him in the lineup, and his nine homers is tied for the major-league lead with Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, and Cron also boasts a .307/.354/.693 slash line with 22 RBI in 23 games.
DENVER, CO
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Two homers, eight RBI Wednesday

Tellez went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double and eight RBI in Wednesday's 18-4 win over the Reds. Tellez singled in the first inning before he later launched a grand slam off Vladimir Gutierrez in the third frame, scoring Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen in the process. The 27-year-old also added a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth and an RBI double in eighth inning, finishing his day with an eye-popping eight RBI. The two homers have him up to seven total on the season to go with 21 RBI. Over his last four games, Tellez has launched four long balls and notched 12 RBI over 15 at-bats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wainwright, Arenado lead Cardinals to 10-0 romp over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Kansas City Royals 10-0 on Wednesday to take their four-game season series. Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals' Collin Snider: Earns third hold

Snider picked up a hold and tossed a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a 7-1 win Tuesday over St. Louis. Snider entered the game with two runners on base and one out and induced a double-play ball on his second pitch to end the inning. The rookie has appeared in 12 of the Royals' first 22 games, tossing less than an inning in seven of those appearances. He's primarily pitched in the middle innings and has been effective with a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 10 innings, including three double-play balls.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL

