Rugby

Former Rabbitoh Adam Reynolds is bracing himself for a tsunami of sledging when the Broncos play Souths - and he knows EXACTLY which former teammate will be running his mouth

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Adam Reynolds insists 'there are no hard feelings' after leaving South Sydney, but he's bracing himself for a barrage of sledging when he returns to his old stomping ground with the Broncos.

Brisbane take on the Rabbitohs at Stadium Australia on Thursday night and the star halfback knows exactly what kind of reception awaits him and who will be the most vocal of his former teammates.

'Jai Arrow,' the 31-year-old told the Courier Mail when asked whom he expects most of the verbal salvo to come from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1SzF_0fQUpbAC00
Adam Reynolds will face the Rabbitohs for the first time since leaving the club in the offseason

'There will be a bit of banter, which is always fun. Looking forward to what Jai Arrow has to say. He might be a bit quiet this time.'

After 10 seasons with the Bunnies, Reynolds moved north of the border during the offseason, penning a three-year deal with Broncos after Souths tabled a one-year extension offer.

Reynolds suggested the development could prove a blessing in disguise as he 'always wanted to live up this way' after retiring and made clear he doesn't hold a grudge against his former club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQph8_0fQUpbAC00
Reynolds spent 10 years with South Sydney, reaching the Grand Final in 2014 and 2021

'There are no hard feelings. It is a decision that had to be made,' he explained.

The 31-year-old has been in excellent form for the Broncos this season, playing an influential role as Brisbane secured back-to-back wins against Canterbury and Cronulla over the past two weeks to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Broncos and Souths have already crossed path this season, with Brisbane upsetting last season's Grand Final runners-up 11-4 at Suncorp Stadium in Round 1.

Reynolds missed the game through injury and is adamant facing his former team, with whom he won the 2014 Grand Final, will not provide any extra motivation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XafOv_0fQUpbAC00
The 31-year-old insists he feels at home in Brisbane and has no regrets about moving north
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yODXJ_0fQUpbAC00
The former NSW representative has been in excellent form for the Broncos lately

'I am a Broncos player,' he continued.

'Coming up against an old team doesn’t really matter. I have a lot of wonderful memories from the club and a lot of mates there. It is what it is.

'For me, it’s no different. I want to go out there and win for this club. My attitude is no different.'

Ben Stokes is kept waiting to make his first appearance since being appointed as England's new Test captain as Durham's top order pile up the runs at New Road

Ben Stokes was consigned to spectator status on his first match day since being made England Test captain as Durham’s top order made the most of a flat New Road pitch. Stokes spent the evening session with his pads on as the visitors powered to 339 for three courtesy of Sean Dickson’s third hundred of the season and half centuries from captain Scott Borthwick and David Bedingham.
SPORTS
