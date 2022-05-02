RAS cards for Packers' 11-player draft class in 2022

The Green Bay Packers selected another highly athletic class of draft picks in 2022.

How do we know it’s another athletic class? Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

What’s Relative Athletic Score? It’s a metric developed by Kent Lee Platte. The idea is simple: RAS measures a prospect’s athletic testing results from the combine or a pro day in relation to the prospect’s size and historical results from players at the same position. It’s a genius way of combining all the relative factors into one simple metric on a 10-point sliding scale.

Here’s a quick look through at the RAS cards for all 11 of the Packers’ draft picks in 2022:

1.22: LB Quay Walker

Closest RAS comps: Bruce Irvin, Manny Lawson, Jabril Cox

1.28: DL Devonte Wyatt

Closest RAS comps: Quinnen Williams, Evander Hood, Tank Johnson

2.34: WR Christian Watson

Closest RAS comps: Calvin Johnson, Javon Walker, Julio Jones

3.92: OL Sean Rhyan

Closest RAS comps: Brandon Scherff, Matt Slauson, Trey Smith

4.132: WR Romeo Doubs

Note: Doubs’ RAS is unofficial based on individual pro day.

Closest RAS comps: Jakobi Myers, Devaris Daniels

4.140: OL Zach Tom

Note: Tom’s RAS as an offensive tackle is 9.59. His RAS as a center is 10.0.

Closest RAS comps: Rashawn Slater, Jack Driscoll, Joel Bitonio

5.179: OLB Kingsley Enagbare

Closest RAS comps: Frank Alexander, Christian Miller, Lorenzo Mauldin

7.228: S Tariq Carpenter

Closest RAS comps: Isaiah Simmons, Derwin James, Darren Woodson

7.234: DL Jonathan Ford

Closest RAS comps: Kenrick Ellis, Mike Pennel, DaQuan Jones

7.249: OT Rasheed Walker

Note: Walker did not test due to a knee injury suffered during 2021 season.

7.258: WR Samori Toure

Closest RAS comps: Derrick Alexander, Michael Bates, Joseph Morgan