Oysterhead Performs At SweetWater 420 Fest

JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupergroup Oysterhead closed out the main stage action at the 2022 SweetWater 420 Fest in Atlanta on Sunday night. The trio featuring Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio, Primus bassist Les Claypool and The Police drummer Stewart Copeland played 10 of the 13 tracks featured on their lone album, 2001’s The Grand Pecking...

www.jambase.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Sweetwater 420 Fest#Phish#The Sweetwater Stage
