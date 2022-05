The562’s high school baseball and softball coverage for the 2022 season is sponsored by LBUSD Board of Education Member Megan Kerr. The rest of the CIF Southern Section is in the process of learning what those in the Long Beach area have known for months: Anthony Eyanson is legit. The senior starting pitcher tossed a complete game shutout on Thursday to lead his Lakewood Lancers past Moorpark, 1-0, in the opening round of the Division 2 baseball playoffs.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO