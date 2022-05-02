Man Found With Drugs Packaged for Resale

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three women are facing charges after a baby suffered a broken leg at a day care center in Lexington, authorities said. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in April when the Windsor Academy called a parent and told her that her child’s leg had been hurt in the railing […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the face during a road rage incident on I-20. Douglasville police said the victim was riding in the front passenger seat of a car traveling eastbound on I-20 from Villa Rica when a woman in a black sedan pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired a shot.
ATLANTA — The Georgia Poison Center is concerned that overdoses related to psilocybin mushrooms may rise as more cities and state decriminalize the drugs. Dr. Gaylord Lopez, director of the Georgia Poison Center, says they have handled over 70 emergency calls related to psilocybin mushrooms in the past two and a half years.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
ROME, Ga. — Rome police are searching for a man they say may have disappeared from some local walking trails. Mark Jones, 47, hasn’t been seen since Friday around 5:30 a.m. when it is believed he walked to the Fort Jackson/Civic Center area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
HIRAM, Ga. — UPDATE:. Mrs. Smalls has been found safe. Hiram police are searching for a 73-year-old grandmother who vanished on the way to a rental car shop Sunday. Police said Juanita Smalls was last seen at a RaceTrac on Wendy Bagwell Road around 1 p.m. Smalls was supposed to follow her daughter to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The former pit bull rescue president acquitted of killing five dogs but destroying the home where she kept them was sentenced to 15 months in prison during a hearing Wednesday. But it's unknown when she'll start serving that time. Judge Peter McShane gave Heidi Lueders five years suspended after 15...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he showed up at the Snellville Police Department, and officers determined he had a probation violation warrant for his arrest. He didn't tell police his 8-month-old daughter was outside in a car. Around 2 p.m., Davied Japez McCorry Whatley...
