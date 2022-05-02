ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Stutes promoted to Xenia police chief

By Scott Halasz
Xenia Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXENIA — Chris Stutes has been named Xenia police chief effective June 10. Currently a captain in the Xenia Police Division, the 26-year XPD veteran will take over for current Chief Randy Person, who announced his retirement last week. Stutes was one of several candidates considered, according to...

www.xeniagazette.com

