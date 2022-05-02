Cell tower case before South Hutch city council tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson wants to ensure that membership on its boards and commissions is more diverse. "Hutchinson has zero women on its planning commission, zero," said Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho. "The planning commission is arguably the most powerful city commission. It has an outsized influence on how our community looks and feels. Planning commissions provide crucial community development direction for recommendations on zoning, subdivision regulations and other planning guidelines. Women's voices are needed in these decisions. I also want to point out that the reason Sara and I are on city council is because, you know the first thing we needed to do? We needed to know that there was an opening, so that we could file for election. That's my point. I want to point out that this is a larger problem. This is not confined to Hutchinson."

