South Hutchinson, KS

Cell tower case before South Hutch city council tonight

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will take on a complex case involving the potential construction of a new cell tower down by Crupper's Corner as part of its agenda Monday night. AT&T wants to move its infrastructure off of an existing tower owned by...

KSN News

Haven to remove ‘In God We Trust’ from police vehicles

HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Haven in Reno County will remove “In God We Trust” decals from its police vehicles. During the Haven City Council meeting Monday evening, Council Member Sandra Williams voiced concern over the decals and about the Haven Police Department Facebook page having quotes from Scriptures. Williams said she did […]
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Council votes not to renew City Manager contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan - The Hutchinson City Council officially did not approve the contract renewal for City Manager Jeff Cantrell on a 4-1 vote. "He stepped into a role that had some challenges," said councilman Jon Richardson. "I am for making a motion to disapprove the proposed contract for the City Manager for 2022-23 and authorize the Mayor to sign, because I feel like we need a change in focus and that's where I sit on that."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Haven City Council to meet Monday

HAVEN — The Haven City Council will have another executive session regarding the ongoing pool litigation as part of its agenda tonight. Also there to speak will be Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, Tree Board Chair Stephanie Carlson, Park Board Chair Delon Martens and Economic Development Coordinator Jitana Graf.
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Advance voting in USD 418 recall underway

MCPHERSON, Kan. — As the McPherson County Clerk's office prepares to canvas votes on the Inman USD 448 bond election, advance voting is underway dealing with the McPherson USD 418 school district. Advance voting got underway Tuesday for the recall of three USD 418 board members. The three board...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Mayor calls for diversity on city boards, staff to work on proposal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson wants to ensure that membership on its boards and commissions is more diverse. "Hutchinson has zero women on its planning commission, zero," said Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho. "The planning commission is arguably the most powerful city commission. It has an outsized influence on how our community looks and feels. Planning commissions provide crucial community development direction for recommendations on zoning, subdivision regulations and other planning guidelines. Women's voices are needed in these decisions. I also want to point out that the reason Sara and I are on city council is because, you know the first thing we needed to do? We needed to know that there was an opening, so that we could file for election. That's my point. I want to point out that this is a larger problem. This is not confined to Hutchinson."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita car dealership must pay $143K

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office said a former car dealership in south Wichita is in trouble for not providing car titles in time for eight customers. According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, Family First Auto, LLC, which used to be near Broadway and Mt. Vernon, did not provide the title within 60 […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Ryan Hvitlok leaving for Moline, IL post

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Director of Planning and Development Ryan Hvitlok is leaving for a job on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities. The city of Moline, IL announced in a release Friday that Hvitlok would become their community and economic development director. The post has been vacant since 2019.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Two demolition projects close to complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two demolitions in the Topeka area are almost finished after weeks of construction. A vacant lot is all that remains of a North Topeka building. The building at 911 North Kansas Avenue was the center of a long back and forth between co-owner Dave Jackson and the City of Topeka after the city deemed the building unsafe.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Inman bond up in the air awaiting Monday canvass

INMAN-The athletic bond election in Inman is too close to call following the unofficial count Tuesday night. According to unofficial numbers, the question is currently within two votes 377 yes to 379 no, but the eligibility of provisional ballots must still be determined. The canvass will happen May 9. The...
INMAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas Supreme Court wants public feedback on new legislative districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can let the Kansas Supreme Court know how you feel about proposed new boundaries for the state’s legislative districts. The Court is taking written statements from the public until 5 p.m. Monday, May 9. The maps may be viewed on the Kansas Legislative Research Dept.’s site.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Gov. ceremonially signs bill cutting property taxes in Kansas

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday ceremonially signed legislation at a Topeka home to celebrate the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2239, which cuts property taxes. It provides additional tax relief for Kansas veterans and the elderly through property tax refunds and gives tax credits to teachers who purchase school supplies out of their own pockets, according to a media release from Kelly's office.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Community 150th block party coming August 18

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, and the Reno County Museum, are uniting to host a special community-wide event this summer.
HUTCHINSON, KS
