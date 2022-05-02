ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern Munich stars are BLASTED for flying to Ibiza just hours after dismal loss to Mainz - with club legend Lothar Matthaus calling it 'unacceptable'... but their sporting director insists the champions' trip is a 'team-building measure'

 3 days ago

Bayern Munich players have been slammed for jetting off to Ibiza shortly after being beaten 3-1 in the Bundesliga by mid-table side Mainz, with club legend Lothar Matthaus hitting out at the 'unacceptable' trip.

Bayern have already won the Bundesliga title and may have already been on their holidays mentally even before heading to the Balearic island as Julian Nagelsmann's side were humbled by goals from Jonathan Burkardt, Moussa Niakhate and Leandro Barriero, rendering Robert Lewandowski's first-half goal meaningless.

With two more games remaining of the domestic season, Nagelsmann allowed his players Sunday and Monday off, and the squad decided to fly to Ibiza until they are next required back for training on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x14bP_0fQUfor100
Bayern Munich players have been criticised for heading Ibiza just hours after losing to Mainz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DruiT_0fQUfor100
The German side travelled to the holiday spot after Julian Nagelsmann gave them two days off

Only four players were absent from the trip abroad - Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano and Bouna Sarr, according to Bild.

Matthaus was among those criticising the players' short holiday, saying it was 'unacceptable', claiming he would take 'tougher measures' if he were the coach.

'It's absolutely unacceptable, especially after a match like this, he told Sky in Germany. 'If they had won yesterday, I would say: "Stay in Ibiza for three days."

'If I were Nagelsmann, I would take tougher measures: rest days after such a match [should be] cancelled.'

Former Fulham boss Felix Magath - who coached Bayern for three years between 2004 and 2007 - agreed with Matthaus, accusing the squad of taking their eye off the ball and saying he would 'definitely not allow something like that'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mkGP_0fQUfor100
Club legend Lothar Matthaus called the trip 'unacceptable' so soon after a big defeat 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBHZs_0fQUfor100
Matthaus said he would have taken much 'stronger measures' if he were the Bayern coach

'I don't know how a team can say, "for us the season doesn't go to the end, we finish three weeks beforehand",' he said. 'That doesn't serve the Bundesliga or the competition.

'I just read that [Ibiza trip]. What can I say? English teams have been doing this for a long time, but I don't know [after] results like that.

'I would definitely not allow something like that, something like that would not come to my mind. Lets see how it goes on. A championship celebration is understandable once, but not for three weeks.'

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidizic has defended the trip to Ibiza, stressing it was a 'team-building measure' and adding that it could serve as an 'important' moment to help the team bounce back from the defeat to Mainz.

'Last week the players informed us that they would like to spend the two days off training in the group in Ibiza,' he said. 'We accepted this as a team-building measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctH2C_0fQUfor100
Club chief Hasan Salihamidzic defended the trip and said it was a team bonding exercise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LatY4_0fQUfor100
Bayern have already won the Bundesliga title but have been accused of getting complacent 

'Our team had set itself even higher goals this season and has been very busy with itself and its future path since being eliminated from the Champions League. We find that positive. As a player, I learned how strength can grow from defeat. Such joint action by the team can be an important basis here.'

The Bavarian side have cruised to the Bundesliga crown - reaching 75 points after 32 game, 12 points clear of closest rivals Dortmund after clinching their triumph with three games to spare.

Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich admitted after their humbling by Mainz that some of the players had become too complacent after winning the title.

'We became champions of Germany last week. However, this has happened to us too often this season,' he conceded. 'We have to analyse that very clearly so that it doesn't happen again in the next two games and especially in the next season.'

