Arsenal 'are the No 1 contenders to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen this summer' but the Serie A side 'want £84m' for the in-form Nigerian... with Premier League rivals Man United and Newcastle 'also chasing the striker'

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports in Italy - but it could set the Gunners back £84million.

Osimhen has netted 17 goals for the Naples outfit this season and has his admirers in the Premier League after some strong displays for both Lille and in Serie A over the last few years.

Arsenal will be in need of new firepower next season as they chase Champions League football, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - the club's only recognised strikers - on course to leave on free transfers at the end of the campaign if they cannot agree new deals.

Arsenal are the leading candidates to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen, according to reports 
The Gunners are already making moves to revamp their frontline ahead of next season and are now ahead of the pack in the race to sign Osimhen, according to Gazetta dello Sport.

Arsenal have been looking at Osimhen 'for many months', they claim, after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go to Barcelona for free and being left with just two senior forwards.

The north London outfit had been assessing talent from Serie A in January - keen on a move for Fiorentina's Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic before being beaten to his signature by Juventus - and have now turned their attentions to Osimhen, it says.

The Gunners are said to have tracked Osimhen - who has 17 goals this season - 'for months', but a move would cost them around £84m 
Arsenal are looking for new firepower with Eddie Nketiah (L) and Alexandre Lacazette (R) in danger of leaving on a free transfer

In fact, Osimhen is even more alluring for Arsenal than Vlahovic given his 'physicality and athleticism', attributes that the club are looking for in a new striker.

However, Arsenal may baulk at Napoli's price tag for the Nigerian, with the club reportedly set to hold out for a huge 100million euros (£84m).

Their move for Osimhen will depend on whether they make the Champions League, it adds, with Arsenal battling Tottenham for a top four spot. They are currently two points ahead of their rivals in the coveted position with four games left.

The player himself is 'aware' of interest from England, it goes on, and Arsenal won't be the only Premier League side looking at the Nigerian.

Incoming Man United boss Erik ten Hag (L) and Newcastle coach Eddie Howe (R) are also keen
Manchester United are 'thinking about' a move for the player, the report claims, while Newcastle - backed by their Saudi millions - are also monitoring the situation and would be able to meet Napoli's huge demands.

Erik ten Hag will take over as United boss this summer, and the report suggests he will speak with interim coach Ralf Rangnick - who will be heading upstairs as a consultant - to decide if Osimhen can be 'seriously considered' as a transfer target.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were reportedly the first English club to show an interest in the player but may hold a weaker appeal given they are not in Europe.

However, the player could yet be tempted by Newcastle's superior financial backing, with the Magpies able to make him an 'advantageous' offer.

