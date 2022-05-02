ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Gary Lineker 'turned down hosting the Qatar World Cup draw' due to his misgivings about the host country's human rights record... leaving BBC colleague Jermaine Jenas to take the gig after saying it would be 'hypocritical' for him to work on it

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Gary Lineker reportedly turned down the chance to host the 2022 World Cup draw because of his misgivings about Qatar.

The draw for this year's tournament, which gets underway at the end of November, took place in Doha last month, with former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas presenting it alongside ex-USA international Carli Lloyd and sports anchor Samantha Johnson.

But according to the New York Times, Lineker first rejected an invitation to host the event from FIFA President Gianni Infantino before Jenas was approached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehWcD_0fQUfLS400
Gary Lineker reportedly turned down the chance to host the 2022 World Cup draw in Qatar

The legendary ex-England striker turned television presenter has hosted World Cup draws in the past, receiving a fierce backlash when he took centre stage before the 2018 tournament in Russia.

In order to avoid similar criticism, it is believed Lineker told Infantino he could not accept the offer to present the Qatar draw as it would be 'hypocritical' of him to endorse the country giving his disapproval of them.

FIFA's decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup has proved highly controversial; with their poor human rights record, laws against LGBT persons and high number of migrant worker deaths raising questions over their suitability as hosts.

A number of sponsors are therefore distancing themselves from the event, including banking company INC Group and parcel service GLS, who sponsor the Netherlands and Belgium national teams. Both groups insist they will not help advertise or leverage the Qatar tournament due to its human rights record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elAhC_0fQUfLS400
Ex-England midfielder Jermaine Jenas ended up presenting the event in Doha last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIoMN_0fQUfLS400
The group stages were drawn ahead of this year's tournament, which begins in November

Not everyone has been put off, nevertheless, with England icon David Beckham raising eyebrows by signing a lucrative 10-year deal to become a cultural ambassador for Qatar.

Lineker, who says he will still cover World Cup matches for the BBC as reporting on the event is not the same as endorsing it, appeared to criticise Beckham's move in an interview with The Sun last November.

'It's not something I would have done but it's his business,' he said. 'I'm not a judgmental person. How many people would turn down £150million? The figure would be very, very few. I wouldn't do it, and I mean that.

'But he's a business person. He's done really well, he's a nice guy, and he's been very successful.'

When asked about accusations of hypocrisy due to his intention to cover the tournament, Lineker said: 'I get this all the time. "So you're not going to go then?" I've got to go because it's my job. News reporters go, so why am I not allowed to?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRkmf_0fQUfLS400
But Lineker chose against hosting the draw due to his disapproval of Qatar as World Cup hosts

'You don't have to agree — and I vehemently disagree with the regime — and I'm not going there to cheer it on. I'm not a supporter.

'We know it was a corrupt bid. We shouldn't be there, but it is there, and I'll go and report on it from there.

'Will I support the Qatar World Cup in a sense of all that? No, because they've got too many fundamental human rights wrong. I'm aware of all that.

'Will I do stuff for Qatar in the World Cup? Absolutely not. Whatever they wanted to pay me the answer would be no. But I will go there and report the World Cup for the BBC.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Sad' Manchester City players need 'time to process' capitulation against Real Madrid, says Pep Guardiola... but admits he is unsure of the mental impact it will have as they chase fourth Premier League title in five years

Pep Guardiola admitted that he is unsure what mental impact Wednesday night's capitulation will have on Manchester City. City were left crushed, with several players strewn on the Bernabeu turf, after they threw away a two-goal lead in one of the most dramatic matches in Champions League history. Real Madrid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Johnson
Person
Gianni Infantino
Person
Jermaine Jenas
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
David Beckham
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle 'hated every second' of touring Australia with Prince Harry and slammed the visit as 'pointless' - despite thousands of Aussies coming out to support them, royal sources claim

Meghan Markle 'hated' touring Australia with husband Prince Harry back in October 2018 and found the visit 'pointless,' according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown. The British writer revealed Meghan's feelings during her time Down Under in her new royal biography, 'The Palace Papers'. Brown, who was Princess Diana's...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

World's oldest living person, at 121 years old, is discovered in Brazil by a mobile medical team: Maria Gomes de Reis was born June 16, 1900, and lived her long life in the same small village

Brazilian officials believe they may have stumbled upon the oldest living person in the world after doctors treated a 121-year-old woman at her home. The shocking discovery was made when a mobile medical team was dispatched to the Bom Jesus da Lapa residence of Maria Gomes dos Reis. Gomes dos...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Lgbt#Inc Group#Gls
Daily Mail

British tanks join Nato war games in Finland as Defence Secretary warns Putin that UK would support Finns or Swedes if Russians invaded even if they don't join defence alliance

British tanks have been pictured in war games action alongside their Nato allies as the UK warned they would come to the aid of Finland and Sweden if they were attacked by Vladimir Putin's forces. Challenger 2 tanks and troops from the Queen's Royal Hussars worked alongside members of the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Moment £4m next-generation Russian super-tank with reinforced steel and special automatic defence system is blown up by Ukrainian army just days after making its battlefield debut

This is the moment Ukrainian troops destroy one of Russia's most advanced tanks which are protected by special reactive armour. The armour on the T-90M is designed to explode when hit reducing the penetrative power of an incoming round. The tank is also protected with a automated defence system which...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

David Moyes hopes it is finally his turn to lift a major trophy with West Ham, as Scot hopes to give his 86-year-old dad a night to remember as he joins travelling support in Eintracht Frankfurt for Europa League semi-final

David Moyes is hoping it is finally his turn to win a trophy at the climax of West Ham's march through Europe - and that his father will be there to see it. The Hammers go into the away leg of their Europa League semi-final at Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 down but with high hopes of overturning that deficit and reaching the final in Seville in a fortnight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's a legend at Anfield... treat him like one!': Liverpool fans call on the club to 'sort their longest serving employee' George Sephton, 76, out with a Champions League final ticket after Reds beat Villarreal in dramatic semi-final

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to criticise the Merseyside club for the fact they have not yet given George Sephton a ticket for the Champions League final. Sephton is Liverpool's longest serving employe - having taken on the role as Anfield's stadium announcer in 1971 - and has never attended a Champions League final.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Everton boss Frank Lampard charged by the FA for furious post-match comments after he accused referee Stuart Attwell of favouring big teams following his refusal to give a penalty to Anthony Gordon in Merseyside derby

Everton boss Frank Lampard has been charged by the FA following his comments after his side's defeat in the Merseyside derby last month. Lampard claimed Liverpool would have been awarded a spot-kick had Mohamed Salah gone down like Anthony Gordon did in a challenge that referee Stuart Attwell did not penalise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We have a score to settle': Mo Salah's bullish tweet after getting his wish of a Champions League final against Real Madrid - four years after being carried off injured in Liverpool's heartbreaking loss

Mohamed Salah has stated his desire for retribution as this year's Champions League final was confirmed as a repeat of the 2018 showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Egyptian star helped the Reds progress past Villarreal in the first semi-final on Tuesday, before the Spanish giants mounted a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City in the second semi on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paulo Dybala 'has chosen to join Inter Milan when his Juventus deal expires this summer on a £5m-a-year deal' despite links to Man United and Tottenham with the Argentine forward 'keen to remain in Italy'

Paulo Dybala has decided to join Inter Milan this summer after his Juventus contract expires, according to reports, despite interest from both Man United and Tottenham. Dybala has been one of the most coveted players in European football in recent years and has regularly been linked with a move away from Turin - though he looks certain to leave the club next month after failing to agree a new deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Channel Seven boss says the network is still in the game as TV stations and streaming platforms compete for AFL broadcast rights

The boss of Channel Seven has hit back at reports the network does not have the cash to hold onto the AFL broadcast rights. James Warburton, the CEO of Seven West Media, told a conference in Sydney on Wednesday that the network is the national leader in the total television market, with earnings of between $335million and $340million.
SPORTS
The Independent

Roma vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League semi-final online and on TV tonight

A place in the final for the first Europa Conference League campaign is up for grabs as Leicester City head to AS Roma on Thursday night, with the tie evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.Neither team triumphed at the weekend to continue some uneven form, with Jose Mourinho’s side drawing in Serie A to make it four without a win across all competitions. It’s five without victory now for the Foxes, as Brendan Rodgers’ outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.Without going the distance and lifting this trophy, there will be no...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

351K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy