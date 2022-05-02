Gary Lineker 'turned down hosting the Qatar World Cup draw' due to his misgivings about the host country's human rights record... leaving BBC colleague Jermaine Jenas to take the gig after saying it would be 'hypocritical' for him to work on it

Gary Lineker reportedly turned down the chance to host the 2022 World Cup draw because of his misgivings about Qatar.

The draw for this year's tournament, which gets underway at the end of November, took place in Doha last month, with former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas presenting it alongside ex-USA international Carli Lloyd and sports anchor Samantha Johnson.

But according to the New York Times, Lineker first rejected an invitation to host the event from FIFA President Gianni Infantino before Jenas was approached.

The legendary ex-England striker turned television presenter has hosted World Cup draws in the past, receiving a fierce backlash when he took centre stage before the 2018 tournament in Russia.

In order to avoid similar criticism, it is believed Lineker told Infantino he could not accept the offer to present the Qatar draw as it would be 'hypocritical' of him to endorse the country giving his disapproval of them.

FIFA's decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup has proved highly controversial; with their poor human rights record, laws against LGBT persons and high number of migrant worker deaths raising questions over their suitability as hosts.

A number of sponsors are therefore distancing themselves from the event, including banking company INC Group and parcel service GLS, who sponsor the Netherlands and Belgium national teams. Both groups insist they will not help advertise or leverage the Qatar tournament due to its human rights record.

Not everyone has been put off, nevertheless, with England icon David Beckham raising eyebrows by signing a lucrative 10-year deal to become a cultural ambassador for Qatar.

Lineker, who says he will still cover World Cup matches for the BBC as reporting on the event is not the same as endorsing it, appeared to criticise Beckham's move in an interview with The Sun last November.

'It's not something I would have done but it's his business,' he said. 'I'm not a judgmental person. How many people would turn down £150million? The figure would be very, very few. I wouldn't do it, and I mean that.

'But he's a business person. He's done really well, he's a nice guy, and he's been very successful.'

When asked about accusations of hypocrisy due to his intention to cover the tournament, Lineker said: 'I get this all the time. "So you're not going to go then?" I've got to go because it's my job. News reporters go, so why am I not allowed to?

'You don't have to agree — and I vehemently disagree with the regime — and I'm not going there to cheer it on. I'm not a supporter.

'We know it was a corrupt bid. We shouldn't be there, but it is there, and I'll go and report on it from there.

'Will I support the Qatar World Cup in a sense of all that? No, because they've got too many fundamental human rights wrong. I'm aware of all that.

'Will I do stuff for Qatar in the World Cup? Absolutely not. Whatever they wanted to pay me the answer would be no. But I will go there and report the World Cup for the BBC.'