'Mohamed Elneny breaking fast to feast on Rice for 90 mins!': Arsenal fans pile praise on their resurgent midfielder for dominating West Ham's star man while observing Ramadan

Arsenal fans heaped praise on Mohamed Elneny after the midfielder produced another dominant performance against West Ham.

Elneny has spent the majority of the season on the bench but has started the last three matches and played a crucial role in Arsenal picking up wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and the Hammers.

His displays have been even more remarkable considering that he has been observing Ramadan for the last month.

Mohamed Elneny has played a crucial role in three consecutive Arsenal wins in recent weeks

The Egyptian is one of a number of Muslim players who observed the holy month from April 2 to May 1, meaning he did not eat or drink during the hours of daylight.

Naturally, this could have an adverse effect on footballers, who require the correct nutrients to fuel them for matches. Players usually have substantial pre-match meals and take on plenty of fluid during games. However, Elneny has stood out with his tireless contributions in recent weeks.

'The club gives me the freedom,' the midfielder said about Ramadan last month. 'The mentality must be strong to deal with fasting. I eat a lot at breakfast to get energy.'

The Egyptian won his individual battle against Declan Rice in Arsenal's victory over West Ham

Gunners fans joked that Elneny 'feasted on Rice' during the game at the London Stadium

Arsenal fans on Twitter dubbed Elneny the 'Pyramid Pirlo' following his performance in the 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

'Elneny breaking fast to feast on Rice for 90 mins gotta respect it,' one supporter joked, in reference to the midfielder winning his individual battle with Declan Rice.

'Mo Elneny was eating Rice in the midfield,' another added. 'Bossed it.'

What makes the 29-year-old's recent displays even more impressive is the level of opposition he has come up against.

'Mo Elneny pocketing Ngolo Kanté, Bruno Fernandes & Declan Rice all in the space of 11 days,' one Arsenal fan tweeted. 'Absolutely unreal.'

'Another incredible shift from Elneny, hasn't put a foot wrong in the last 3 matches,' another said.

Elneny is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer and while his departure previously seemed inevitable, he could now extend his stay having become a key part of Mikel Arteta's team.

'The Elneny renaissance is possibly the most unbelievable of storylines in a season where Arsenal have had so many crazy stories,' an Arsenal supporter tweeted.