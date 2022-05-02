SBLive’s Southern Section Baseball Top 25: Orange Lutheran ends the season at No. 1 in CIF-SS rankings

The Lancers won the Trinity League with a 13-2 record.

SBLive’s Southern Section high school baseball rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Connor Morrissette and are released weekly throughout the season. The final rankings will be released when the season ends in June.

SBLIVE SOUTHERN SECTION TOP 25 BASEBALL RANKINGS

May 2, 2022

Last week: 3

Orange Lutheran has an exceptional one-two punch of starting pitchers with Oliver Santos and Louis Rodriguez. When those two start a game, the Lancers can beat anyone. Orange Lutheran won the Trinity League with a 13-2 record this season.

Last week: 2

JSerra finished in second place in the Trinity League. The Lions took down No. 1 Orange Lutheran 4-1 in the Boras Classic two weeks ago, but lost two out of three to the Lancers in league play.

Last week: 7

Foothill took down No. 4 Villa Park twice last week to win the Crestview League.

Last week: 1

Villa Park won the Boras Classic South Tournament championship two weeks ago. The Spartans beat No. 8 Servite, No. 7 Huntington Beach, No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 2 JSerra in the title game. Last week, the Spartans lost two games in a row to No. 3 Foothill to finish in second place in the Crestview League.

Last week: 4

The Wolverines won two out of three games against Chaminade last week to finish in a tie for first place in the Mission League.

Last week: 5

The Knights fell to No. 4 Villa Park and No. 1 Orange Lutheran in the Boras Classic two weeks ago. Notre Dame finished tied for first in the Mission League with Harvard-Westlake. Both teams went 14-3-1 in the league.

Last week: 6

Huntington Beach went 3-1 at the Boras Classic two weeks ago. The Oilers lone loss came against No. 4 Villa Park in the second round.

Last week: 8

Servite finished the regular season taking two out of three games from No. 25 St. John Bosco. The Friars ended the season in third place in the Trinity League.

Last week: 9

Arlington has won 27 games in a row after starting the year 0-1. The Lions are a sure fire Division 2 title contender in the Southern Section.

Last week: 12

Norco won the Big VIII League with an impressive 11-4 record.

Last week: 10

Cypress wrapped up the regular season going 1-2, but the Centurions finished in first place in the Empire League with an 8-2 record.

Last week: 13

Corona finished in second place in the Big VIII League. Last week, the Panthers swept Corona Centennial in three games.

Last week: 11

Santa Margarita was swept by No. 1 Orange Lutheran last week. The Eagles finished the season in fourth place in the Trinity League.

Last week: 14

Two weeks ago, the Trailblazers went into the Boras Classic undefeated, but exited with three losses. Sierra Canyon has two great starting arms in Jaden Noot and Kassius Thomas. Noot pitched the Trailblazers to their lone Boras win, a 3-0 victory over King. Thomas did not pitch in the event. Sierra Canyon is a Division 2 title contender with or without Thomas, but the senior Duke commit would provide a massive boost if healthy.

Last week: 15

Yucaipa bounced back from a 1-4 skid with a sweep of Redlands East Valley last week. The Thunderbirds are a dark horse Division 1 Southern Section title contender.

Last week: 16

The Indians won the Foothill League with an 11-1 record.

Last week: 17

The Vikings won the Valle Vista League with a 9-1 record.

Last week: 18

San Dimas ended the season with wins over King, Mater Dei and Diamond Ranch. The Saints finished the year in second place in the Valle Vista League.

Last week: 19

South Hills won the Hacienda League with a perfect 10-0 record.

Last week: 22

Pacifica split its two game series with No. 11 Cypress two weeks ago. Last week, Pacifica swept Valencia to finish in second place in the Empire League.

Last week: 24

Trabuco Hills has won eight games in a row to end the season.

Last week: 23

The Matadors won the Suburban League with an 8-0 record. Their best win this season came against No. 14 Sierra Canyon at the Boras Classic.

Last week: NR

Capistrano Valley debuts this week after winning the South Coast League with a 10-2 record. Last week, the Cougars won two out of three games against Mission Viejo.

Last week: 25

The Lancers have won eight straight to end the regular season.

Last week: 20

St. John Bosco finished in fifth place in the Trinity League this season. The Braves recorded wins over No. 2 JSerra, No. 8 Servite and No. 13 Santa Margarita this season.