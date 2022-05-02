ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They are the best team in the world': Villarreal boss Unai Emery heaps praise on Liverpool and knows his side will 'have to play the perfect game' in the Champions League semi-final second leg

By Pete Jenson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Villarreal coach Unai Emery said his side would have to play the perfect game to beat the team he called ‘the best in the world’ in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

One reporter reminded Emery that Liverpool had only lost three times all season and asked him about the prospect of having to do what no team has managed so far this campaign and beat Liverpool by two clear goals.

‘We have to play the perfect game,' he said adding with a smile, 'you have done your research well. We knew about their record but I wasn’t going to mention it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4hz8_0fQUc13q00
Villarreal coach Unai Emery said his side would have to play the perfect game to beat Liverpool

‘We have to reach a level of excellence. And yes, you’re right, do something that no one has done.

‘They are the best team in the world and they play with a certain superiority and confidence.’

Emery called on Villarreal supporters to do their best to emulate the atmosphere at Anfield, and on his players to produce the kind of stellar performance he witnessed from Thiago Alcantara in the first leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1j8s_0fQUc13q00
Emery called on Villarreal supporters to do their best to emulate the atmosphere at Anfield

Emery said: ‘Thiago played a tremendous game. He was man of the match. If the man of the match is a Liverpool player again then I’m sure we will be out.

'But if it’s one of ours, then we have a chance. The home advantage was very important for them and we hope it gives us a bit of an advantage too.’

The Spanish coach was also asked about two European comebacks that he had been on the right and wrong side of.

He was more comfortable answering a question about a 3-0 home win for Arsenal over Stade Rennes in 2019 that helped overturn a 3-1 first leg defeat, than he was about Paris Saint Germain’s famous capitulation against Barcelona, losing 6-1 in the second leg and 6-5 on aggregate in 2017.

Of the win over Rennes he said: ‘It’s true that they are certain parallels from that game but the fact that it’s Liverpool makes it far more difficult.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klK66_0fQUc13q00
Boss Emery will have to wait to make a late decision on the fitness of his favoured front two pairing Gerard Moreno (left) and Arnaut Danjuma (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25spXo_0fQUc13q00

The Villarreal coach said he would wait to make a late decision on the fitness of his favoured front two pairing Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma.

Moreno missed the first leg but did train with team-mates on Monday.

Emery did confirm that Spain international forward Yeremy Pino was definitely out.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Man City BEWARE! Real Madrid fans will swarm outside the Bernabeu as they eye Champions League final... how Pep's men deal with the atmosphere will determine the semi-final

If you happen to be in the Chamartin district of Madrid tonight at about 6pm local time and you have no interest in football, whatever you do, don’t got out for a carton of milk thinking to yourself: "I know there’s a game on but it’s not for three hours yet".
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Villarreal have plenty to do if they are to overcome Liverpool and reach the final of the Champions League.A 2-0 defeat at Anfield leaves Unai Emery’s side needing a much improved performance if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.Jurgen Klopp’s side are riding high as they go in search of four trophies and managed to escape a tricky Premier League fixture against Newcastle with a narrow win.The 2019 winners of this competition will be cautious of taking their eye off the ball despite entering with a two-goal lead in this run of must-win fixtures as they pursue three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnaut Danjuma
Person
Unai Emery
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo more important to Man Utd than Lionel Messi is to PSG after summer transfers amid GOAT race, say stats

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Lionel Messi continue their quest to be crowned football's true GOAT - but both have hit stumbling blocks this season. Ronaldo, 37, quit Juventus to return to Manchester United last summer, while 34-year-old Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Neither have quite been able to recapture their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Karim Benzema reacts to epic Real Madrid Champions League comeback vs. Man City

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was elated following the club’s miraculous victory over Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Los Blancos stunned the Premier League giants in the final minutes of the game to force overtime and subsequently book their tickets to Paris for the Champions League final. Benzema was overwhelmed with emotion after the win and took to Instagram to celebrate with his die-hard fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#The Champions League#Anfield#Spanish#European#Arsenal#Stade Rennes
Daily Mail

'Until 30 he had two or three kilos too many!': Arsene Wenger claims Karim Benzema's Indian Summer for Real Madrid is the result of weight loss... insisting the Bernabeu hero is now one of the world's top three strikers after becoming a 'real athlete'

Arsene Wenger believes Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is producing the best form of his career at 34 years of age because he is now a 'real athlete'. Benzema took his goalscoring tally for the season to 43 on Wednesday night, slotting home a crucial penalty in Madrid's dramatic Champions League semi-final win over Manchester City.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

'VAMOSSSS!': Ecstatic Real Madrid stars celebrate their stunning comeback against Manchester City in the Bernabeu dressing room after late goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema set up a Champions League final showdown with Liverpool

Real Madrid's comeback kings celebrated their stunning victory over Manchester City in wild dressing room scenes at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The Spanish club produced a sensational late turnaround to book their place in this month's Champions League final, with substitute Rodrygo proving the hero in the dying minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans mock Jack Grealish and remind him that 'nothing ever dies on the internet' after Manchester City star sneakily deletes embarrassing 'Hala Madrid' tweet from 2014 just hours after their Champions League collapse

Fans are mocking Manchester City's £100million man Jack Grealish after he tried to sneakily delete an old Real Madrid tweet following their Champions League exit. City's long wait of winning Champions League continues after a late comeback from Real at the Bernabeu in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

THAT'S why you stay to the end! Madrid fans who left the Bernabeu early are forced to watch their team's stunning Man City comeback on their MOBILES outside the stadium after hearing the roars as Rodrygo's goal sparked the turnaround

The chaos wasn't confined to the pitch of the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night - there was carnage on the streets around the stadium, too. Hundreds of Madrid fans walked out with a handful of minutes left against Manchester City on Wednesday night. With their team needing two goals to take the Champions League semi-final tie into extra time, they thought it was game over.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'cannot afford to lose Romelu Lukaku this summer' despite £97m striker's poor season because 'they haven't got any money' amid takeover uncertainty, claims Paul Merson

Chelsea 'have no choice' but to persist with Romelu Lukaku next season because the club 'have no money', according to Paul Merson. The Blues are facing an uncertain future, with takeover talks having stalled following Roman Abramovich's backtracking from writing off the club's £1.6billion debts. Lukaku is one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte fears Sergio Reguilon could be out for the rest of Tottenham's season after the defender's groin injury leaves him with just 15 players ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fears Sergio Reguilon will miss the rest of the season. The Spain international has a groin injury and Conte is not sure he will return for the final four games of the campaign, starting with the visit to Liverpool on Saturday. He said: 'He is not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Gerard Moreno claims Villarreal fans should be proud of Champions League run

Villarreal star believes the club’s fans can be proud despite their Champions League exit. The Yellow Submarine reached only the second ever Champions League semi final after knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munch to reach the last four. Unai Emery’s side turned in a spirited performance in their last...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Michael Van Gerwen hopes to match 'huge ambassador' Ronnie O'Sullivan's tally of SEVEN World Championships... but admits it's a 'bit too far away at the moment' due to level of competition in darts compared with snooker

Michael van Gerwen would like to match Ronnie O'Sullivan's tally of seven World Championships, but admits it will be tough given the quality of his darts rivals. The three-time World Darts Champion missed out on a chance for a fourth this January after returning a positive coronavirus test in the build-up to the event.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Pensioner is refused permission to board £4,000 cruise with wife after NHS Covid app update meant he couldn't prove he was triple jabbed

A pensioner is almost £4,000 out of pocket after being refused boarding on an 11-day cruise because his NHS Covid app suddenly stopped working. Malcolm Walker, 75, from Fife, Scotland, had travelled down to Southampton with his wife on April 18, hoping to enjoy their much-anticipated trip to Portugal, Spain and Gibraltar.
LIFESTYLE
ESPN

Manchester United beat Brentford to bolster spot in Europa League

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0 on a rainy Monday night at Old Trafford with Portugal internationals Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring to keep their team in sixth place in the Premier League. Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were given starts by departing coach Ralf Rangnick in what is likely...
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

351K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy