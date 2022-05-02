ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Brisbane Lions face HUGE injury setback as gun forward Joe Daniher could be ruled out for SIX weeks with shoulder injury

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Brisbane Lions star Joe Daniher could miss up to six weeks after injuring his shoulder in the AFL club's important win against Sydney.

The gun forward was subbed out of Sunday's match after being hurt in the first quarter.

Daniher cut a forlorn figure on the bench as the Lions posted their first win at the SCG since 2009 to go second on the ladder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ve4JA_0fQUZgvn00
Joe Daniher faces up to six weeks out after injuring his shoulder against Sydney in Round 7

Lions football boss Danny Daly is hopeful the 28-year-old has avoided any major damage but will have to wait until Tuesday to find out.

'Joe subluxed his shoulder so they strapped him up and he kept going but he went up for a marking contest and it popped out a little bit again,' Daly told TAB Radio.

'If it had have been a grand final, or a final, they would have jabbed him up and went back out so it was more precautionary.

'He will go and get scans but there is a public holiday [on Monday in Queensland].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8tRw_0fQUZgvn00
The gun forward has undergone scans and will receive the results on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0ZnU_0fQUZgvn00
The former Essendon star has kicked 19 goals in the first seven games for the Lions

'First thought it might be a four-to-six week injury where they need to strengthen the shoulder back up but until we get the scans back we're not sure.'

Daniher has enjoyed an outstanding start to his second season with Brisbane, kicking 19 goals in six games after 46 majors last year.

The former Essendon tall remains just three goals behind Coleman Medal leader Tom Hawkins of Geelong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqI7c_0fQUZgvn00
The Lions won at the SCG for the first since 2009 to climb up to second in the ladder

In better news for the Lions, young utility Jaxon Prior has avoided having his season cut short.

There were fears the 20-year-old had ruptured his ACL after going down late against the Swans.

'It didn't look too good there at the end, we were a little bit concerned he might've done some major damage,' Daly said.

'There was no structural damage so it might have just been a corky on his knee so he should be OK for next week.'

