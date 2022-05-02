ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

The footy celebration you've got to hear to believe: Fijian teammates show off their incredible singing skills after a win for the Kaiviti Silktails in their history-making stint in Australia

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

You know the saying, sing when you're winning - and no sporting team sings a victory song quite like the Fijians do.

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails were filmed belting out their epic team song for more than two minutes after finally securing their first win in round seven of the Ron Massey Cup.

The Cup is two levels below the NRL and the Silktails joined for the first time in 2022, coached by former Knights and Dragons NRL centre Wes Naiqama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSzEq_0fQUZKhv00
Former NRL and Fiji Bati star Wes Naiqama is coaching the Silktails in the Ron Massey Cup

The win has been a long time coming after narrowly losing to Black Town Workers Sea Eagles 36-28 in round one, 27-20 to Hills Bulls in round five and having two rounds postponed.

But the Silktails finally broke through with a crushing 30-16 win over Ryde-Eastwood Hawks to make history for the Fijian rugby league system.

They celebrated through rich song in the sheds, and Fiji's greatest rugby league export, Silktails chairman Petero Civoniceva, said the singing was a perfect way to show Australia how Fijians celebrate.

'That's a wonderful aspect of what we can bring to the competition – the pride of our Pasifika culture,' Civoniceva told bettingsite.com.au.

'Fijian culture is one where we can share in a prayer after a match and a few hymns.

'It just showcases who we are and what we're all about. It's great to see the respect that other teams have for us. We are so grateful to be playing in this competition.

'I know it's a big sacrifice for the players to be over here for the whole season, and away from family and friends back in Fiji – they're so grateful for this wonderful opportunity.

'We've got great support from the NSWRL and NRL. And local kids are now watching Viliame Kikau, Maika Sivo and Mikaele Ravalawa on TV.

'These are boys who are from Fiji, and it's aspirational for these young kids and village kids to see their Fijian heroes playing in the NRL.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cH1lD_0fQUZKhv00
Players come together in a prayer circle. Culture is just as important as the footy for Fiji

If you are worried you've missed out on the spectacle, don't be. It appears the Silktails are more than happy to break into song at any given opportunity.

The team also sang to congratulate fellow Fijian Vuate Karawalevu for his role in the North Sydney Bears' win over the Raiders, and during the halftime break of the New South Wales Cup game.

Civoniceva said entering the Ron Massey Cup was the first step toward a long-held goal of having a Fijian side in the NSW Cup.

'It's definitely a fantastic pathway for young players. Obviously, rugby union is the No.1 code there,' he said.

'But I tell you what – there are a lot of kids really wanting to play rugby league as well. It's very exciting.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cRnL_0fQUZKhv00
The long-term goal for Fijian rugby league is to have a team in the New South Wales Cup

'It will be (our long-term goal), but in saying that we are absolutely trying to make sure we go slowly. We don't want to be rushing things too much.

'I think we've got a wonderful opportunity to really learn and develop in the Ron Massey Cup.

'Eventually down the track – yes, we'd love to put a team into The Knock On Effect NSW Cup competition. But it's something we'll take our time with to ensure we've got a good, strong player base.

'And we don't want to rush the development of our players too much. The wonderful thing for us is we have the time and great support from the NSWRL to allow us to do that.'

