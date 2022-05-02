BOZICH | Meet the trainer trying to win the Kentucky Derby with Bob Baffert's horses

Taiba was one of the biggest losers from the 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw, and his updated odds reflect that. The colt was formerly tied for second in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, but ended up with the No. 12 post, which has historically come up short at Churchill Downs. It's been over 50 years since a horse from No. 12 won the Kentucky Derby, and just three Kentucky Derby winners ever have emerged from this post. As a result, Taiba went from second in the Kentucky Derby odds 2022 to sixth (12-1) in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Meanwhile, the No. 10 post has produced nine Kentucky Derby champions, the second-most of any post, and Zandon was fortunate enough to draw that spot. He is now the 3-1 favorite for Saturday's race, while the former 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite, Epicenter, is 7-2. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO