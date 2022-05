SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A Shasta County couple was sentenced Monday to several years each in federal prison for conspiring to force a Guatemalan relative and her two daughters to perform long hours of physically demanding work every day of the week for little or no pay. Nery Martinez Vasquez was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison and Maura Martinez to three years in prison after pleading guilty in August. They were each fined $25,000 and ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution. The couple, both 54 and from Shasta Lake which is just north of Redding, are naturalized U.S. citizens originally...

SHASTA LAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO