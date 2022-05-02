ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Are Going Up In Western New York

By Nik Rivers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I stopped yesterday to fill up my car after my first round of golf of the year and had to do a double-take. The price at the pump had gone up .15 cents from the last time I filled up earlier this week. The price at the pump is...

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
New York State Is Among The Top 5 States People Are Moving Away From

According to a new report, many New Yorkers are making a great escape from the Empire State. MoneyWise released data that says residents of New York State are leaving in greater numbers than new people are moving into the state. I love New York and I enjoy living here. I've lived in many other places across the United States, but NY is in my top 3 places to live. I especially enjoyed living in Manhattan to go to college (but the way my budget was set up at the time, I had to eventually leave). With that said, I can think of quite a few reasons people would want to move away from New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Police Are Looking For These 15 Wanted Fugitives In WNY [Photos]

Various law enforcement agencies in Western New York are looking for these fugitives. The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Niagara County Probation Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants or who have been convicted and fled. These are the most recent fugitives.
BUFFALO, NY
COVID-19 cases on the rise across New York state, Manhattan hit with most new cases

The CDC has flagged multiple counties in the state as hotspots compared to the rest of the country, so what are those numbers looking like in New York City?. City Island is just one of the neighborhoods in the boroughs where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The CDC says that community levels of COVID in the state are the highest in upstate New York. However, the numbers in counties surrounding the city like Westchester County and Nassau County are starting to creep back up too.
MANHATTAN, NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

