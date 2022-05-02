Milwaukee Starts Violence Prevention Month While On Pace To Set Homicide Record

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A pregnant woman was shot in the stomach and her baby was killed. Now, she's looking for someone to come forward with information. The shooting happened March 31, as 26-year-old Myya Clay was walking near 66th and West Marion. She was on her way to her...
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee brothers have been charged in the April 23 shooting death of Lashont Stewart near 27th and Burleigh. Peltrion Banks, 18, has been charged with intentional homicide, party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon. Laprada Cross, 17,...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people injured in the city of Milwaukee late Friday, April 29. The first shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. near 60th and Keefe. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound and presented himself at a local hospital for treatment.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a coroner said Thursday. Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said the autopsy on Illiana “Lily” Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced for convictions related to a 2018 shooting in Walker County, Ala., according to to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Johnnie Sharp, Jr. The Tulsa sisters were convicted in 2021, of various crimes related to...
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash.Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women's deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he's...
Police officers involved in the shooting deaths of a father and his 3-month-old baby were found to have not committed a crime by a Mississippi grand jury. Last year, Eric Smith and his infant son, La'Mello Parker, were killed after officers were led on a car chase in the state that eventually led to a shootout, per WAFB. During the occurrence, Smith, 30, shot at authorities before they fired back, fatally shooting the father and his son.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
