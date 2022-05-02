ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

UPDATE: All lanes open after auto-pedestrian crash on SR-201 in Magna

By SIMONE SEIKALY
kslnewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAGNA, Utah — A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on SR-201. A Utah Highway Patrol spokesman said a Ford Ranger was traveling...

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magna, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Magna, UT
Accidents
Magna, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Uhp#The Utah Highway Patrol
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC4

5-year-old killed by USPS mail truck in Sandy identified

WEDNESDAY 5/4/22 11:29 a.m. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A five-year-old Sandy child who was struck and killed by a USPS truck on Tuesday has now been identified. Sandy Police say Kate Peterson, 5, is the victim of the fatal collision. Officers have identified the USPS driver as Steven Baldwin. Authorities say Baldwin has been cooperative […]
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy