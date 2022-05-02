Barcelona have NOT held a meeting with Robert Lewandowski about a summer move, insists sporting director Mateu Alemany, after the Polish striker 'held crunch talks' with Bayern Munich over his future

Barcelona have not held talks with Robert Lewandowski about a possible transfer to the club this summer, sporting director Mateu Alemany has insisted, as the Bayern Munich star's future continues to hang in the balance.

Lewandowski - widely considered the best out-and-out striker in world football - has smashed records once again in the Bundesliga after netting the most away goals in the division with 18, and the Polish star has been tipped for an exit as he continues to dazzle.

The 33-year-old's contract at the Bavarian club expires next summer and he is reportedly unsettled in Munich after eight seasons and could be ready for a new challenge. The player is said to have held 'crunch talks' with Bayern over his future this weekend, according to Bild.

But despite speculation that Barcelona are ready to pounce on the uncertainty, Alemany said the club were respectful not to discuss details around negotiations when a player does not belong to them - but confirmed they had not held a meeting with Lewandowski.

'We don't talk about meetings, nor do I like to discuss negotiation processes', he said, via Diario AS.

'The only thing I can say is that a meeting (with Jorge Mendes or Lewandowski) did not take place.

'We don't talk about players with a contract. If there is ever any interest in a player, we talk directly to the club.'

Lewandowski's form has been sensation once again this season. He has scored 49 in just 44 matches, taking his total goal haul for the club to 343 - and there are still two games of the campaign remaining.

It comes after the Pole reportedly held talks with Bayern after growing 'disappointed' with club chiefs over his future.

According to Bild, the lack of communication from Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has left Lewandowski's party 'irritated and disappointed'.

Bayern had reportedly been looking for a long term replacement for the Polish striker and a key reason behind their silence was their internal discussions over trying to land Erling Haaland from chief rivals Borussia Dortmund this summer, with a £63million release clause set to become active post-season.

However, Bayern have been left retreating with their tails between their legs in pursuit of the Norwegian starlet who is now poised to join Manchester City in a deal worth £500,000 per week for one of football's hottest properties.

Bild claimed Bayern were ready to front-up and discuss Lewandowski's future with the striker's agent Pini Zahavi arriving on Thursday for discussions.

Meanwhile, Alemany did reveal some developments on their own side, however, claiming that both Ousmane Dembele and youngster Gavi were keen to sign contract extensions with the club.

He stressed, however, that the club have to be 'strict' on their wage budget given their dire financial situation in the last two years.

Alemany said: 'Both of them have shown their will to continue.

'However, we have limits and we have to be strict on salary issues.

'Everyone knows how FFP impacts us is. We have to adapt to reality and sometimes is not easy.'