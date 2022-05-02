ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2022 iHeartCountry Festival To Feature Star-Studded Guitar Pull

By Ram Trucks
 2 days ago
Photo: Ismael Quintanilla for iHeartRadio

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is set to feature some unforgettable performances, and fans can now look forward to seeing something extra special: a guitar pull.

This year's iHeartCountry Festival will once again feature the "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by Ram Trucks, and it will feature surprise performances by three of the biggest names in Country music. These three Country stars will take the stage like you’ve never seen them before.

Fans can tune in and stream the "We're All Country" Guitar Pull powered by RAM Trucks on Saturday May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT) via an exclusive livestream at eMusiclive.com/iHeartCountry . The concert will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

This year, Ram Trucks is honoring firefighters in their special VIP section, and will be showcasing their new 2022 RAM 1500 Built To Serve Firefighter Edition, which is inspired by first responders like the firefighters who will be honored in the Ram VIP section. Ram Trucks supports Country music and is a proud sponsor of the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival.

The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival, taking place at the new Moody Center in Austin, will feature performances from Thomas Rhett , Carrie Underwood , Zac Brown Band , Maren Morris , Dustin Lynch , Jimmie Allen , Scotty McCreery , Cody Johnson and more, and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones .

To follow along and get an exclusive look at all of the iHeartCountry Festival festivities, follow along on iHeartRadio's social channels via the hashtag #iHeartCountry2022, including Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , as well as the iHeartCountry Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Comments / 0

