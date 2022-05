Biofuels are all the rage these days, with many preaching their attributes. There are many ways to craft biofuels, including a scientist who thinks a byproduct from making whiskey could be used to fuel your vehicle. We guess you could try justifying your consumption of whiskey as contributing to the future of biofuels, or you could just admit you like how it makes you super witty and funny.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO