Man Utd 3-0 Brentford: Fernandes, Ronaldo & Varane score in morale-boosting win

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United recorded the biggest win of Ralf Rangnick's reign in his final home match as interim boss as Brentford were beaten at Old Trafford. A brilliant opener from Bruno Fernandes was followed by a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane's first United goal as the hosts cruised to...

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
Manchester United v Brentford: confirmed team news

Just the one change for Manchester United from the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Thursday as Juan Mata comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench. Edinson Cavani is among the substitutes and could feature for the first time since 15 March after recovering from a calf injury.
Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved to win, this was a decisive victory. Probably one of our best performances in possession. "There were still defensive gaps but not as big as they have been. In general a good home performance in our last home game of the season and a chance for our fans to celebrate.
