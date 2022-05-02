ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Homecoming for Mathieu: Superstar safety reaches deal with the Saints

By Ed Daniels
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AH6iG_0fQUS6BX00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have reached a contract agreement, one that is expected to be announced sometime this week.

A source close to Mathieu confirmed the deal to WGNO Sports.

The decision comes after the safety visited the Saints facility last month. The deal could be for three years.

WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu’s journey from St. Aug to the Super Bowl

Mathieu, the former St. Aug Purple Knight, has played in the NFL since 2013.

He was an unrestricted free agent.

A former LSU Tiger , Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2011. He has 26 NFL career interceptions, including a career-high 6 in the 2020 season.

He was part of a Kansas City Chiefs team that appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, defeating the 49ers in February of 2020.

Double their pleasure: Saints trade up in first round – select Olave, add Penning

The Saints think they can be Super Bowl contenders, so they landed a Super Bowl champion to help them get there.

This year will be the three-time All-Pro’s 10th NFL season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jarvis Landry Reacts To The Tyrann Mathieu Signing

Landry congratulated Tyrann Mathieu on signing with the New Orleans Saints. The terms of the deal are still unknown, but the former LSU standout gets to play for his hometown team. The All-Pro safety also bolsters the Saints’ secondary which already has Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Daniel Sorensen, and C.J....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Wgno Sports#Lsu Tiger#Kansas City Chiefs#Super Bowls#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Alabama cornerback arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Jones County, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 1. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Yardbarker

Rams Free Agent Target Tyrann Mathieu Signs With Saints

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with RamDigest.com for up-to-date information on all the moves. MAY 2:...
NFL
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy