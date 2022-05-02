Azed slip No 2,599

DESIDERATA

1 A. Gerrard: ‘A hated read sprinkled with platitudes’ ‒ could be this poem with Latin put at head (comp. anag. incl. L, & lit.; ref. Max Ehrmann poem).

2 Mrs A. M. Walden: All one really wants: novel idea Azed finally rates (anag. incl. d).

3 Ms K. Bolton: Needing to shed a bit of flab, are diet fads bogus or must-haves? (anag. less f).

VHC

M. Barley: What you want clued is ID’d with a star ‒ entries from everyone encouraged! (anag. incl. e, e; ref. ‘definition asterisked’).

Dr J. Burscough: Wanted list crook, readiest for District Attorney to imprison (anag. in DA).

A. & J. Calder: Compiling wish-list I add Easter Parade (anag.).

J. Doylend: What’s needed is a dead cert but it has missed the start at Cheltenham, unfortunately (anag. less C).

R. Emerson: What are needed are cheers in support of Stokes for century in critical match (decider with S for C + a ta).

P. Finan: Authentic Indian cooking, A-rated ‒ that’s what you want (desi + anag.).

Dr I. S. Fletcher: Environmentalist’s no. 1 dread is failing to contain temperature one wants (e in anag. + t + a).

H. Freeman: Mixed salads to a dieter (lotsa fancy leaves)? (anag. less anag. & lit).

R. J. Heald: What’d cause itchiness? Onset of acarids I erase with DDT sprayed liberally (anag. incl. a; itch = strong desire).

J. C. Leyland: Diamonds, fooling around aside, are starlet’s ultimate essential? They are that (d + anag. incl. t).

D. F. Manley: ‘Essentials’ Asda tried launching to be spiked by Waitrose ultimately? (e in anag.; ref. threatened legal action).

A. Plumb: Azed entries graded regularly poorly? Application, primarily, is what’s required (anag. of alternate letters + a).

N. G. Shippobotham: Wandering around Asda, dieter longed for things (anag.).

R. C. Teuton: Are ‘needs’ said to possibly translate from one’s such? (comp. anag. & lit.).

K. & J. Wolff: Requisites in hippie poster: rambling sad tirade, drug induced (E in anag.; ref. Ehrmann poem).

A. J. Young: Duke, scattering readies, soldiers on, wish list items in mind (d + anag. + TA).

HC

