Azed slip No 2,599

 3 days ago

DESIDERATA

1 A. Gerrard: ‘A hated read sprinkled with platitudes’ ‒ could be this poem with Latin put at head (comp. anag. incl. L, & lit.; ref. Max Ehrmann poem).

2 Mrs A. M. Walden: All one really wants: novel idea Azed finally rates (anag. incl. d).

3 Ms K. Bolton: Needing to shed a bit of flab, are diet fads bogus or must-haves? (anag. less f).

VHC

M. Barley: What you want clued is ID’d with a star ‒ entries from everyone encouraged! (anag. incl. e, e; ref. ‘definition asterisked’).

Dr J. Burscough: Wanted list crook, readiest for District Attorney to imprison (anag. in DA).

A. & J. Calder: Compiling wish-list I add Easter Parade (anag.).

J. Doylend: What’s needed is a dead cert but it has missed the start at Cheltenham, unfortunately (anag. less C).

R. Emerson: What are needed are cheers in support of Stokes for century in critical match (decider with S for C + a ta).

P. Finan: Authentic Indian cooking, A-rated ‒ that’s what you want (desi + anag.).

Dr I. S. Fletcher: Environmentalist’s no. 1 dread is failing to contain temperature one wants (e in anag. + t + a).

H. Freeman: Mixed salads to a dieter (lotsa fancy leaves)? (anag. less anag. & lit).

R. J. Heald: What’d cause itchiness? Onset of acarids I erase with DDT sprayed liberally (anag. incl. a; itch = strong desire).

J. C. Leyland: Diamonds, fooling around aside, are starlet’s ultimate essential? They are that (d + anag. incl. t).

D. F. Manley: ‘Essentials’ Asda tried launching to be spiked by Waitrose ultimately? (e in anag.; ref. threatened legal action).

A. Plumb: Azed entries graded regularly poorly? Application, primarily, is what’s required (anag. of alternate letters + a).

N. G. Shippobotham: Wandering around Asda, dieter longed for things (anag.).

R. C. Teuton: Are ‘needs’ said to possibly translate from one’s such? (comp. anag. & lit.).

K. & J. Wolff: Requisites in hippie poster: rambling sad tirade, drug induced (E in anag.; ref. Ehrmann poem).

A. J. Young: Duke, scattering readies, soldiers on, wish list items in mind (d + anag. + TA).

HC

T. C. Borland, C. J. Brougham, Mrs S. Brown, J. A. Butler, P. Cargill, D. Carter, Ms U. Carter, C. A. Clarke, N. Connaughton (Ireland), W. Drever, J. Duggan, C. M. Edmunds, J. Fairclough, R. Griffiths, M. Hodgkin, M. Lloyd-Jones, P. W. Marlow, P. McKenna, K. Milan, C. G. Millin, T. J. Moorey, T. D. Nicholl, C. Ogilvie, P. Pasupathy (India), D. Price Jones, T. Rudd, Dr S. J. Shaw, D. P. Shenkin, J. Smailes, P. L. Stone, J. R. Tozer, J. Vincent & Ms R. Porter, Ms S. Wallace, J. D. Walsh, A. J. Wardrop, R. J. Whale, R. Zara.

Comments / 0

