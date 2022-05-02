ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters Rescue Woman From Floodwater In NW OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma City Fire Department was involved in a water rescue in the...

www.newson6.com

KOCO

Lightning sparks northwest Oklahoma City house fire, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say lightning sparked a house fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Fire department officials said crews responded to a fire at a home near Northwest 178th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities did not report any injuries, but the fire forced a family out into the rain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KHBS

Crews rescue woman trapped in Oklahoma City drainage canal

Crews rescued a woman who got trapped in a drainage canal Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Fire department officials said crews initially responded to a report of a possible drowning in the 2400 block of Northwest 39th Street, between May and Pennsylvania avenues. Authorities said they found the woman...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out near Admiral and South Mingo. According to officials, the blaze broke out just after midnight on Tuesday morning. Firefighters think an electrical line may have started the fire. Officials say nobody was injured.
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Dramatic video shows tornado ripping through Kansas town

Dramatic video footage captured a powerful tornado that damaged 1,000 buildings in Kansas but “miraculously” left no fatalities in its wake.The amazing video was captured and shared by meteorologist Reed Timmer, whose drone video showed debris flying through the air as the EF-03 tornado tracked through the city.Video of the tornado has gone viral and has now been watched by more than 3.2m people.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell fought back tears as he said that residents of the city suffered only minor injuries, and that the storm could have been far more serious.“The injuries in Andover were all...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

VIDEO: Tornado On The Ground Reported Near Earlsboro

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano spotted a tornado on the ground Wednesday evening. The tornado was located between Earlsboro and Seminole shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, News 9's Reflectivity Radar has detected debris in the air.
EARLSBORO, OK
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM

