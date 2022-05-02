ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Backstage Pass: “In the Heights” is now on stage at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
“In the Heights” is the Tony-award winning story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

Justin Torres, who plays Usnavi, and Matt Rivera, who plays Graffiti Pete, talk about their upcoming performance and what audiences can expect from this award-winning Broadway musical.

