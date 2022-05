British expats living in Spain will be hit with a driving ban after the two countries failed to reach a post-Brexit agreement on UK driving licences.From 1 May, thousands of Britons in Spain will be unable to use their UK driving licences on Spanish streets – although tourists will be exempt from the ban.The new restrictions are set to take effect after the British and Spanish governments failed to reach consensus on DVLA-issued licences by the 30 April deadline, with Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith pointing the finger at the European authorities.“It’s a case of ‘mañana, mañana [tomorrow, tomorrow]’,”...

