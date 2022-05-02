ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic's Jalen Suggs: Undergoes ankle surgery

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Magic announced Monday that Suggs underwent surgery last week to repair a stress fracture in his right ankle. Suggs was forced to miss a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Suns-Mavericks: Phoenix dominates for 40 minutes in Game 1, but late push could be silver lining for Dallas

The first possession was not a good sign for the Dallas Mavericks. The Phoenix Suns ran one of many variations of their patented "Spain" pick-and-roll, and none of the three defenders involved picked up Chris Paul. Their miscommunication meant that Paul started this second-round series with a wide-open jumper from the right elbow. It is somewhat surprising that Paul didn't close his eyes before shooting it.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Doc Rivers' commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost 76ers in Game 1 vs. Heat, and could easily cost them the series

The gambling community earned a rare, collective victory on Monday when Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers announced that DeAndre Jordan was going to start Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat. The Heat were favored by just three points in the first quarter of Game 1, but Jordan's presence insured a lopsided opening frame. Why? Because late-stage DeAndre Jordan has built up a remarkable track record of dragging his teams down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami in Game 2 on Wednesday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the 76ers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 21.7 minutes in Game 2. Martin's Game 2 projection includes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Browns-Lions Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Detroit

The Detroit Lions were one of the more aggressive teams early on in the 2022 NFL Draft. They were ecstatic when Aidan Hutchinson was passed on by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick, keeping him home and snatching him up with the No. 2 overall pick. Could they remain aggressive post-draft and make a move for a new quarterback with the Cleveland Browns in Baker Mayfield?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham seems kind of upset that he'll likely have to give up his number if he re-signs with the Rams

If Odell Beckham Jr. ends up re-signing with the Rams, he's likely going to have to find a new number for 2022 and he doesn't seem too happy about that. Beckham joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season and when he signed, he ended up getting No. 3. The problem with that number is that Rams running back Cam Akers was planning to wear it for the 2022 season. According to ESPN.com, the Rams agreed to give Beckham No. 3 when he signed in November, but they did it with both sides knowing that the receiver would not be able to keep that number for 2022 because it would be given to Akers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
CBS Sports

WATCH: Georgia coach Kirby Smart becomes latest victim of exploding ball prank at charity golf tournament

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was pranked with a fake exploding golf ball at the Peach Bowl Challenge golf tournament outside of Atlanta. Smart set up to take a strong swing at the ball, but reacted with confusion as the ball instead disintegrated in front of his eyes. Laughter could be heard from the background after the prank went off without a hitch. In classic Smart fashion, his reaction was decidedly understated.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas among six programs in the running for Emoni Bates

Since the conclusion of Arkansas Basketball’s season, head coach Eric Musselman has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing four transfers including Trevon Brazille from Missouri. Could the 2023 roster take on another talented player from the transfer portal? Emoni Bates, a small forward from Memphis, has listed Arkansas in his top-6 options for a transfer destination, Bates tells On3. In a statement to On3, Bates is thankful for his time as a Memphis Tiger but is ready to find another home. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Bates, the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, averaged 9.7 points per game in his freshman campaign at Memphis before missing most of the season due to a back injury that he suffered in late January. Along with Arkansas, Bates is considering Michigan, DePaul, Seton Hall, Louisville, and Eastern Michigan.
ARKANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Browns not expected to move QB Baker Mayfield before June?

The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Fracture#Miss A#Magic
CBS Sports

49ers could lose a key offensive starter for 2022 and it has nothing to do with a possible Deebo Samuel trade

When it comes to the NFL offseason, most teams try to have their biggest personnel questions answered by the time the NFL Draft ends. However, that hasn't been the case in San Francisco this year. Not only do they still have plenty of questions still hanging over their heads with Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo trade drama, but the 49ers could also be dealt another blow with the potential loss of a key offensive starter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salina Post

K-State to play in 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X nationals

MANHATTAN – For the second straight summer, K-State women’s basketball will send a four-player contingent to the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on May 13-15. K-State’s representatives at the event will be junior Taylor Lauterbach, and sophomores Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Jurrion Dickey to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ when Jurrion Dickey announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington. Dickey is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 59 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy