ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Apparently, Four-Year-Old Megan Fox ‘Manifested’ Machine Gun Kelly

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mm1Qa_0fQUM9Tc00

Click here to read the full article.

When she was younger, Megan Fox wasn’t like other kids. At four years old, while her peers were risking ringworm in sandboxes and playing tag at recess, the actress was busy manifesting her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly .

In an interview with Glamour UK , Fox explains her theory, saying: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

If the thread is traced back far enough, it might be fair to say that Fox’s devout manifestations years and years ago may have saved pop-punk. Who knows what the genre would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for her? Thanks to all of Fox’s hard mental work, we’ll never have to know what might have been.

But we will, it seems, have to continue learning things about the couple against our collective will on a near-weekly basis. When the pair announced their engagement earlier this year, Fox shared: “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In the same conversation with Glamour UK , the actress clarified that she and MGK only exchanged a few droplets of blood — nothing crazy, if anyone was worried — and continue to do so on occasion “for ritual purposes.”

Fox is much more controlled with the blood-drinking, however. Her fiancé is “much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 4

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

A Confessed Killer and a Correction’s Officer Walk Out of a Jail — Then Disappear

Click here to read the full article. Cops are trying to track down a confessed killer and a corrections officer who left a north Alabama jail last Friday and disappeared. U.S. Marshals are currently offering up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to the capture of the escaped inmate, Casey Cole White, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, Alabama. An arrest warrant for Vicky was also issued on a felony charge of facilitating the escape of an inmate.  The exact nature of the relationship between White and White remains unknown, although authorities confirmed early on...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Fans are concerned for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship after awkward video of kiss attempt

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fans concerned and cringing over their relationship after the actor appeared to purposely avoid her fiancé’s kiss on the red carpet.On Sunday, the couple arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards, where a video shared to Footwear News Instagram showed the musician, 31, attempting to hug and kiss Fox, 35, while she appeared to avoid the display of affection by turning her head away. The tense moment ended with Fox making her way forward on the red carpet without her fiancé, while Kelly could be seen smiling and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
The Independent

Pete Davidson recalls living with Machine Gun Kelly in his ‘mother’s basement’ as he introduces him onstage in LA

Pete Davidson reflected on living with Machine Gun Kelly while introducing him onstage during Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. During the comedian’s first stand-up gig in three years at the live comedy festival in Los Angeles on Friday (29 April), Davidson welcomed the rapper to the stage by sharing a story about the time the two used to live together. “This next guy, who’s coming to the stage,” he began. “We celebrated Christmas together in 2018.”He continued the story, explaining that the two lived together in his mother’s basement.While sitting together, Davidson joked that they looked at each...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Mgk
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psychologist hired by Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard lawyer to stop talking about muffins

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate Amber Heard got into a bizarre exchange about muffins with the latter actor’s lawyer in court on Tuesday. Dr Shannon Curry indicated that she wanted to “stop talking about muffins” after Ms Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft questioned her about her husband buying baked goods for Ms Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy