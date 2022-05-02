ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver Airport Has Some Advice For Travellers As 'Staffing Shortages' Cause Delays

By Morgan Leet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver International Airport just told travellers to arrive early due to ongoing delays they are facing as a result of staffing shortages. If you have a trip planned, you may experience a longer-than-normal wait time at the airport. Luckily, YVR shared some tips for anyone travelling. The international airport...

