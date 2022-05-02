ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Highland mural dedication set May 15

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPKsi_0fQUJPIy00
A new mural in Highland on the side of the Weinheimer Community Center will be dedicated on Sunday, May 15. (Julie Laakko Swanson)

HIGHLAND — A dedication ceremony for the Weinheimer Mural is set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15 in Highland.

The afternoon will begin with music from the Highland Music School accompanying a dancer from I Move Dance Studio. Mayor Kevin Hemann will welcome attendees followed by an explanation of the grant process and the meaning of the mural by its artist, Robert Fishbone of On the Wall Productions in St. Louis.

Made possible in part by a $10,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the mural was created by  Robert and Liza Fishbone of On the Wall Productions and painted on the west wall of the Weinheimer Community Center at the corner of Main and Pine streets in Highland. The Fishbones were assisted in the work by Andy Cross, a set painter for The St. Louis Muny Opera, and Lisa Roth. Deborah “Moe” Moellering painted the three cut-out figures installed next to the mural.

In 1947, F.W. Weinheimer, whose likeness is found on the painted cutout, left $150,000 to Highland to build a recreation center in memory of his parents who had operated a drug store at Laurel and Main steets. The restriction was that the city had to raise an additional $50,000 and provide a site for the building.

Turner Hall was located on the land where the Weinheimer Community Center is now. But the organization had disbanded and the building was donated to the city. Highland citizens voted to raise the $50,000 and, by 1952, the center was constructed where Turner Hall had once been.

By 1986, 200,000 people per year were using the facility.

The painted cutouts of the three figures are designed to show how the ideas of the past have swelled into the future. The young boy next to Weinheimer’s likeness is holding a reproduction of the first milk can produced by the Helvetia Milk Condensing Company, which eventually became Pet Milk Company. The three are wearing roller skates, one of the highlights of activities at the Weinheimer Community Center. Weinheimer’s skates are vintage to honor the past merging with the present.

Bricks engraved with the words of people who love the city will fill the landscaping below the mural. To obtain a brick, visit the Highland Arts Council website, email lynnette@highlandartscouncil.org or call 618-558-0054.

