Marvel’s Mister Fantastic just leaked on camera and it’s a massive spoiler

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in just a few days, with Marvel making its final marketing push for the movie. We’ve seen a few big Illuminati revelations over the weekend, just as big Fantastic Four news dropped. The two projects might seem unconnected, but they’ll both be part of the big MCU storyline. With that in mind, you should know that Marvel’s new Mister Fantastic has leaked a few days ahead of the Doctor Strange 2 premiere.

Before we explain what that means, you should know that massive spoilers follow below. Do not proceed unless you love this sort of Marvel leak. Unlike some other Marvel leaks and rumors, the Mister Fantastic reveal looks incredibly real. There’s little reason to doubt its authenticity.

Fantastic Four delay worries

Fantastic Four must be one of the most exciting MCU Phase 4 projects that Marvel has confirmed so far. It will be the third version of the story in the past two decades. And, hopefully, it will be the best one.

We know that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing will all get to meet with Marvel’s Avengers, something that wasn’t possible when Fox owned the rights to the franchise.

But news dropped a few days ago that Jon Watts abandoned the Fantastic Four project. As we explained, this could lead to potential release date delays. Then again, Marvel never revealed a firm release date for the film. Or the cast, for that matter.

That said, we expected to see a Mister Fantastic long before Marvel’s first Fantastic Four movie. That’s thanks to the myriad of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors.

Multiverse of Madness is the kind of film where Marvel can go crazy when it comes to exciting cameos. And Marvel confirmed three of them in the Super Bowl trailer. That’s Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch). Of those actors, only Stewart has confirmed in public he will appear in the movie.

All of them should be members of the Illuminati from a separate universe. Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is also part of that team, and Mordo confirmed the Illuminati in a recent Doctor Strange 2 trailer.

Big Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors

How is that connected to Mister Fantastic? Well, an exciting Doctor Strange 2 rumor said on January 14th that the film will feature a brilliant cameo that hadn’t leaked before. Marvel had just concluded a massive session of reshoots. The purpose of the extra weeks of filming was to clean up the story and add more cameos.

A few days later, news broke that Marvel had cast fan-favorite John Krasinski to play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the movie. That’s the actor who fans urged Marvel to cast in Fantastic Four.

Krasinski acknowledged the fans and seemed eager to play the character, but he never confirmed any MCU involvement.

The same fans also want his wife Emily Blunt to play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Unlike the would-be Mister Fantastic, Blunt categorically denied the rumors. Furthermore, she said she wasn’t that interested in that sort of movie.

Or course, we’ve seen this song and dance before with the MCU. Blunt might not be in the movie, but her public denials mean nothing.

In the weeks that followed, we saw a variety of Mister Fantastic rumors for Doctor Strange 2. Some said that it would be Ioan Gruffudd who [;ays the Multiverse of Madness Richards variant. Others claimed that Krasinski might play Mister Fantastic, but that’s no guarantee he’ll also play Reed in Marvel’s primary reality.

We even had rumors that said Krasinski might play an alternate Captain America, considering that he was in the running for the role before Chris Evans scored the part.

Massive Mister Fantastic leak

Now you should be up to speed on all the Mister Fantastic rumors for Doctor Strange 2. But nothing can prepare you for the massive leak we just witnessed.

A series of videos and clips appeared online over the weekend showing the four members of the Illuminati as they meet Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange 2. That’s Captain Carter, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel… and yes, Mister Fantastic.

The video is blurry but you can clearly tell who Mister Fantastic is. We’re looking at John Krasinski in that Fantastic Four uniform.

There is a possibility that someone faked the video, of course. But this brings us to the following set of photos that show the outcome of that meeting.

We know from previous trailers that Wanda will fight Captain Marvel and Captain Carter. Therefore, we know the Illuminati can’t reason with her. And the set of images below shows that Mister Fantastic’s elasticity will not come in handy.

That’s right, Doctor Strange 2 will be the first movie that brings the beloved character Mister Fantastic to the MCU. But that doesn’t mean this particular Mister Fantastic variant will survive.

We’ll point out that Marvel’s official clip that gave us our first look at the Captain Carter shield and the Professor X hoverchair. Unfortunately, it also hinted that Mister Fantastic had just died.

Fans pointed out that the liquid on the floor (pictured above) is probably what’s left of Mister Fantastic after he fights Wanda.

