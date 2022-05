Few games have had the staying power that "Minecraft" has had. Released originally in full form back in 2011, Minecraft" has stretched several different generations of gaming and has cultivated a large and dedicated following over the years. Known for its minimalistic, pixel-like graphics and the seemingly infinite amount of possibilities its sandbox gameplay style provides, Mojang Studios' hit game has maintained a seemingly perpetual popularity among the gaming community, even as the medium stretches farther into the future. Its successful formula is one other games can learn from, especially when it comes to transcending gaming and becoming a part of pop culture. It's because of this that a film based on the block-based game has now been greenlit for production.

