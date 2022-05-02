ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Keys detective becomes Monroe County’s first female SWAT member

By David Goodhue
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A Florida Keys major crimes detective is now the first woman to serve on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay announced Thursday that Detective Amie Szymanski made the elite squad.

“Detective Szymanski has proven herself to be a professional and dedicated law enforcement officer,” Ramsay said in a statement.

Szymanski, 37, was hired as a deputy in May 2019, first assigned to road patrol. She was recently promoted to detective and assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.

Szymanski completed her first SWAT assignment on Thursday, serving a search warrant at a Key Largo house as part of a drug raid. Deputies arrested one person in that case, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

“Team members have all completed a rigorous SWAT entry course that includes psychological testing, high-stress and demanding physical training and the ability to demonstrate proficiency in multiple weapon systems as well as small unit tactics,” Linhardt said. “SWAT members train together twice a month to maintain those skills and to ensure they can all work smoothly together.”

SWAT team members participate in timed physical ability tests and maintain weapons qualifications standards as a requirement to remain on the team, Linhardt said.

The team is primarily used to serve high-risk search warrants and situations where people are barricaded or considered armed and dangerous.

“The team also assists local, state and federal agencies,” Linhardt said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Key Largo, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Swat Team#Swat#The Major Crimes Unit#Sheriff S Office
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
1K+
Followers
454
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy