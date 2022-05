Drew Sidora continues to have drama with her husband Ralph Pittman. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had an interesting first season. She was very open about the struggles she was having in her marriage to Ralph Pittman. They had been arguing a lot about him just taking off and leaving the state after they had an argument. Drew had been questioning where he went. And he didn’t want to answer the question. Fans also had a lot of questions. Some suspected that Ralph left to cheat. During an argument on the show, Ralph finally admitted that he went to Tampa. He told Drew he just needed to leave and blow off some steam.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO