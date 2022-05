Marlo Hampton clashed with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore while filming season 14. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have heard a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. However, a few things have actually been confirmed by the cast. Kandi Burruss revealed that she had some drama with Marlo Hampton. In fact, she said they had an explosive moment. And Kandi believes she may have taken things too far with her clap back. Interestingly enough, the bad blood didn’t last too long. Kandi said that she and Marlo were able to hash things out over some chicken wings. However, the same cannot be said about Marlo and Kenya Moore. Rumors have been crazy, too.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO