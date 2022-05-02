ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

H.S. Saturday roundup: Rooks leads Coventry in baseball

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 2 days ago

AJ Rooks and the Coventry High baseball team stayed on a roll Saturday.

Rooks fired a two-hitter, walking one and striking out 15, as the Patriots pushed their winning streak to eight by defeating Canton 3-0 in NCCC action at Coventry High.

Coventry (9-2) broke on top with two runs in the fifth inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Gavin Covell had two hits with a double and scored a run on a single by Ausin Jonas. Aidan Hecht also had two hits. Rooks scored a run.

Sam Lincoln, who had both hits for the Warriors, was the losing pitcher. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs with six walks and three strikeouts.

Canton (6-5) has lost five in a row since starting 6-0.

LACROSSE

Boys

SOMERS 20, HOLY CROSS 6. Somers broke open a close game with nine goals in the third quarter as the host Spartans improved to 7-2.

Cooper Barrett had six goals and an assist, Ryan Symington four goals and four assists. Gavin Rausa four goals and Breian McGowan three goals and two assists for Somers, which led 8-4 at halftime.

Liam Jones had seven saves for Somers, which qualified for the state tournament for the 28th year in a row

HALL 13, RHAM 9. .Boden Landers had six goals, but it wasn’t enough as the host Raptors (3-5) fell to the Warriors (5-4). Matt Richard had 11 saves for RHAM.

GIRLS

SUFFIELD 15, ROCKVILLE 3. Gabby Manderola had five goals and Georgia Qua and Ari Nikolis three apiece as visiting Suffield (3-5) won Saturday.

Rockville (1-9) got 11 saves from Mandi Rivard and two goals from Olivia Mistretta.

SOMERS 12, MORGAN 6. Caroline Colton had four goals and Palmer Oliveri, Brooke Stevens, Josie Smith, and Jamie Anthony two apiece as Somers (2-6-1) won in Clinton on Saturday. Morgan is 1-8.

SOFTBALL

HALL 2, GLASTONBURY 1. Hall’s Sophie Garner-McKinnon allowed one run on four hits and struck out 18 as she won a pitchers’ duel with Glastonbury’s Brooke Tracy, who allowed one unearned run and three hits while striking out 18 Saturday in Glastonbury. Hall is 9-1, Glastonbury 9-2.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
