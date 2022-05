The New York Islanders are not satisfied with sitting on the sidelines and will use the disappointment of missing the playoffs to get back to the dance next season. Entering the season, there were high expectations for the New York Islanders. Coming off back-to-back trips to the NHL semifinals, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning twice, the Islanders thought they had the team to get back there again. And maybe take the next step and win a Stanley Cup this season. General manager Lou Lamoriello only added a couple of pieces for depth as he believed that what was needed to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.

ELMONT, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO