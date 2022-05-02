Danny Trejo talks about his latest movie filmed in Texas

Click here to read the full article. Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is coming to the defense of co-star Norman Reedus following Melissa McBride‘s departure from the in-the-works Carol-Daryl spinoff. As a vocal contingent of fans continue to take their anger over McBride’s exit out on Reedus, Morgan took to social media Friday morning to lambaste the “toxic” reaction. “Some of you have gone way too far,” Morgan shared on Twitter. “Attacking Norm for crap he has nothing to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business....

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO