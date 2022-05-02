ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Trejo talks about his latest movie filmed in Texas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday on Houston Life, actor Danny Trejo joins us. He’s one...

Legendary actor Danny Trejo on his new Texas adventure

HOUSTON – Action film legend Danny Trejo chats with Houston Life about the new superhero movie that brought him back to Texas, ‘Green Ghost and The Masters of The Stone.’. The flick, set and shot in the Lone Star state, is a comedic action movie for the entire...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
Popculture

Kevin Costner Sets Epic Western Movie as His Next Project

As production on Yellowstone Season 5 prepares to get underway, series star Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, is adding even more credits to his resume. The actor is set to direct, star in, and produce an epic period Western titled Horizon, which will put him back behind the camera for the first time since 2003's acclaimed Open Range.
Digital Trends

Ana de Armas will star in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina

Last year, Ana de Armas turned a lot of heads with her charismatic portrayal of a CIA agent named Paloma in No Time To Die. In just a few minutes of screen time, de Armas stole the show as Paloma and more than held her own while fighting alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond. Now, de Armas may be getting an action franchise of her own. At CinemaCon, Lionsgate confirmed that the actress will star in Ballerina, a spinoff from the John Wick films.
TVLine

Walking Dead Star Blasts 'Toxic' Fans for 'Attacking' Norman Reedus In Wake of Melissa McBride's Spinoff Exit

Click here to read the full article. Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is coming to the defense of co-star Norman Reedus following Melissa McBride‘s departure from the in-the-works Carol-Daryl spinoff. As a vocal contingent of fans continue to take their anger over McBride’s exit out on Reedus, Morgan took to social media Friday morning to lambaste the “toxic” reaction. “Some of you have gone way too far,” Morgan shared on Twitter. “Attacking Norm for crap he has nothing to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business....
Outsider.com

Several ‘Happy Days’ Stars Reunited on ‘Arrested Development’

Not many fans realize that two of our favorite Happy Days stars have gone on to become lawyers. Well, lawyers on the cult-classic comedy series Arrested Development, at least! And, as hard-core fans of the Jason Bateman-led series know, practicing law – or attempting to – isn’t the only manner in which stars from the hit classic television sitcom series have made appearances on Arrested Development, either.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
