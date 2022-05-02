Danny Trejo talks about his latest movie filmed in Texas

HOUSTON – Action film legend Danny Trejo chats with Houston Life about the new superhero movie that brought him back to Texas, ‘Green Ghost and The Masters of The Stone.’. The flick, set and shot in the Lone Star state, is a comedic action movie for the entire...
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Jared Padalecki has reassured fans he is 'on the mend' after a near-tragic car accident. The Supernatural star is 'lucky to be alive' following a 'very bad' car smash, which led to him having to pull out of a planned appearance at a fan convention for the show on Sunday.
“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
The show — and the vacation — must go on. Jada Pinkett Smith determined that the family trip to India wasn't going to be canceled due to Will Smith's Oscars slap. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Concussion star, 53, […]
One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
The photo that Kristen Bell shared of herself with Yellowstone star Luke Grimes was interesting, but it was the show's comment that has fans wondering if The Good Place star has signed on to join the Duttons. Grimes plays Kacey Dutton on the Paramount Network Western, which set for Season 5 this fall.
Benzino is once again airing out some family business. After previously calling 50 Cent the “first hip-hop rat,” and getting into various other conflicts with his daughter Coi Leray, the rapper has now name-dropped both of them in a Twitter tirade. On Sunday, Fif took to Instagram to...
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
As production on Yellowstone Season 5 prepares to get underway, series star Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, is adding even more credits to his resume. The actor is set to direct, star in, and produce an epic period Western titled Horizon, which will put him back behind the camera for the first time since 2003's acclaimed Open Range.
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
Last year, Ana de Armas turned a lot of heads with her charismatic portrayal of a CIA agent named Paloma in No Time To Die. In just a few minutes of screen time, de Armas stole the show as Paloma and more than held her own while fighting alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond. Now, de Armas may be getting an action franchise of her own. At CinemaCon, Lionsgate confirmed that the actress will star in Ballerina, a spinoff from the John Wick films.
He will soon be returning to the big screen in The Expendables 4 alongside his 'action brother' Jason Statham. And Sylvester Stallone, 75, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cheeky clip as he wrapped filming on the action flick. With British actor Jason jokingly declaring the Hollywood legend's...
Click here to read the full article. Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is coming to the defense of co-star Norman Reedus following Melissa McBride‘s departure from the in-the-works Carol-Daryl spinoff.
As a vocal contingent of fans continue to take their anger over McBride’s exit out on Reedus, Morgan took to social media Friday morning to lambaste the “toxic” reaction.
“Some of you have gone way too far,” Morgan shared on Twitter. “Attacking Norm for crap he has nothing to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business....
Not many fans realize that two of our favorite Happy Days stars have gone on to become lawyers. Well, lawyers on the cult-classic comedy series Arrested Development, at least! And, as hard-core fans of the Jason Bateman-led series know, practicing law – or attempting to – isn’t the only manner in which stars from the hit classic television sitcom series have made appearances on Arrested Development, either.
Deadline has learned that the mysterious manila envelope given to Olivia Wilde during the CinemaCon presentation of her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling were custody papers from her ex-fiancé and father of their two children, Jason Sudeikis. Wilde was presenting her latest directorial feature on Tuesday when someone...
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Fans of the hit comedy "That '70s Show" have a major reason to celebrate as it has now been confirmed by multiple outlets that several of the show's main stars will make appearances in the upcoming Netflix spin-off, "That '90s Show."
