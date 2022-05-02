ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

May 1-7 declared National Travel and Tourism week in Natchitoches

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Council declared May 1-7 as National Travel and Tourism Week in Natchitoches. Executive Director Arlene Gould said that while the city’s main market appears to be East Texas, the office is beginning to see international travelers return after COVID-19. In...

