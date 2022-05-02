ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sprayer technology

By Jodi Henke
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKill the weeds and save the crops all at the same time with the newest advancements in sprayers. Kaylene Ballesteros is John Deere’s product manager of See & Spray technology. She says they’re expanding their targeted spray technology from green-on-brown to green-on-green. See & Spray Ultimate can be used in-season...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Producers boost profits and avoid meatpackers with integrated livestock processing

Daryl Lies is a firm believer that if you’re going to complain about something, you better be prepared to find a solution to fix what’s bugging you. For years, the North Dakota producer marketed his livestock through traditional channels. Concerned that more than 80% of fed cattle are processed by four major packing companies, Lies wanted to find a way to become more integrated into a system that would let him avoid relying on an outside packer for a fair price.
thecentersquare.com

Study: Recycling and storing EV batteries will be a 'huge issue'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $60 million on electric vehicles (EV), including electrifying the state’s fleet. However, the production of EVs is beset by a supply chain riddled with shortages in addition to environmental concerns. Whitmer’s proposed 2023 budget aims to spend $50...
Axios

Chip shortage threatens mattresses: Sleep Number production suffering

There's a new reason to lose sleep over the chip shortage. Sleep Number's mattress production capacity is plunging as lockdowns in Shanghai further slow the output of semiconductors needed to make the company's high-tech beds. Why it matters: Our need for chips goes far beyond phones and cars, making us...
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
International Business Times

Technology Can Save America’s Arid Land And Make Agriculture More Sustainable

The last two years has seen U.S. agriculture has been rocked by labor shortages, global supply chain shocks and fertilizer shortages. Yet even before these challenges, America’s agriculture industry continues to suffer from the impact of over-grazed, arid land, along with the sustained damage wrought by climate change. Today,...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases as rains aid winter crop

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Monday as beneficial rainfall fell over parts of the U.S. winter wheat belt, though weather issues continue to plague much of the growing region. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 1/4 cent at $10.55-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery fell 7-3/4 cents to $10.98 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat added 1-3/4 cents to $11.67-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected 384,460 tonnes of wheat for export during the week ended April 28, in line with analyst expectations of 225,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Analysts expect the USDA to report winter wheat conditions as 28% good-to-excellent as of May l, up from 27% a week earlier. * India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain. * Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov Sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall to three-week lows on demand uncertainty

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday to near 4-week lows, pressured by falling soyoil and worries that ongoing lockdowns in China will diminish U.S. exports, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended 39-1/2 cents lower at $16.45-1/4 a bushel after falling to $16.35, the lowest for an active contract since April 7. * CBOT July soyoil lost 4.09 cents at 80.09 cents per lb., while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $1.40 lower at $430.90 per ton. * Soybeans felt pressure from protracted lockdowns across China's major cities, causing logistics logjams across the nation's food industry, weakening U.S. exports of grains and meat to its top agricultural export customer. * U.S. Agriculture Department inspected 601,282 tonnes of soybeans for export during the week ended April 28, near the low end of analyst expectations of 500,000 to 1 million tonnes. * Analysts expect the USDA to report soybean planting as 8% complete, up from 3% the previous week. Soybean estimates ranged from 5% to 10% complete. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 123.4 million tonnes, according to consultancy StoneX, up from 122 million tonnes in its previous forecast. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases despite slow U.S plantings; demand concerns weigh

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Tuesday after initial gains, pressured by demand uncertainty despite adverse weather delays to U.S. planting progress, analysts said. Recent rainfall also pressured wheat, despite declining crop conditions, while soybeans moved lower on expectations of increased plantings if corn seedings continue...
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Wednesday, May 4, 2022

In this evening edition, read the latest effects of commodity prices, continued rise of input costs, and common cattle diseases. Landowners told the USDA they will take 1.7 million acres out of the long-term Conservation Reserve and put it back into crop production, betting on profits from sky-high commodity prices.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on U.S. crop ratings, India production prospects

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after U.S. winter crop ratings fell below expectations and hot weather curbed India's production prospects, raising concerns over world supplies. Corn and soybeans gained on support from adverse weather delaying U.S. planting. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn rises on U.S. planting delays; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Wednesday, recouping some of previous session's losses, as planting delays in parts of the U.S. Midwest supported the market; while wheat and soybeans gained ground as well. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls despite declining crop conditions

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Tuesday, pressured by recent rainfall that may aid parched winter wheat crops, though crop conditions continue to lag. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $10.45-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery fell 5-1/4 cents to $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat lost 11-3/4 cents to $11.55-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 43% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in very poor or poor condition on Monday afternoon, up from 39% the week prior, while leaving unchanged the good to excellent rating at 27%. * Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of grain storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July reached 21.95 million tonnes by May 1, compared with 22.96 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21 and 30.0 million at the same period in 2019/20 according European Commission data. * Canada's Nutrien , the world's largest fertilizer company, is weighing further increases to potash production as sanctions continue to limit shipments from Russia and Belarus, interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
International Business Times

The Company Powering The New Carbon To Value Revolution

Ally Power’s Founder and CEO Joe Alfred is spearheading a new carbon to value revolution. Thanks to his new partnership with Carbon Optimum, he has found a novel way to produce energy from municipal waste, without emitting any C02. This is an invaluable solution at a time when energy...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rallies on India export uncertainty

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures soared on Wednesday on concerns that India, once poised to increase wheat exports to compensate for diminished Black Sea supplies, was considering curbing shipments amid heat waves that are eroding production in the nation. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat climbed 31 cents to $10.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery added 30-1/2 cents to $11.23-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 21-3/4 cents to $11.77-1/4 a bushel. * Initial reports that India was considering a curb on wheat exports have been refuted by top food ministry officials, though recent heat waves have substantially damaged the nation's production, diminishing its export ambitions. * Earlier this week, India cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes, down from 111.3 million tonnes estimated in February, potentially marking the first production decline after five consecutive years of record harvests. * Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021, including 127,130 tonnes of wheat, analyst APK-Inform said, due to the Russian invasion. * Ukraine has called on grain shipping companies at the mouth of the Danube River to reduce prices, threatening to restrict them administratively, the agriculture ministry said, as the country attempts to find alternative routes to move grain as Russia continues to block Black Sea ports. * Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid higher domestic supply from farmers willing to free up storage before the new crop arrives in summer, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agriculture Online

How to spot 5 common cattle diseases

Spring is here, and weaning time is fast approaching for many livestock producers. Keeping the new arrivals and their mothers healthy is a top priority, and recognizing the signs of disease is instrumental in doing so. Tony Hawkins, a technical service veterinarian at Valley Vet, says approximately 90% of his...
AGRICULTURE

