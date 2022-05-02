ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Stafford vote affirms support for farmers

By Deidre Montague
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
Stafford stock art, Saturday, January 11, 2020.

STAFFORD — Town residents voted unanimously last week to adopt an ordinance supporting local farms and to strengthen the Agriculture Commission.

At a special town meeting on April 26, voters adopted the Right-To-Farm Ordinance and amended Ordinance 1-25 to make the Stafford Agriculture Advisory Commission a full commission rather than an advisory one.

There was no discussion on either item, according to meeting minutes.

The state has a Right to Farm law that protects farms from nuisance lawsuits.

The local ordinance cites the significant role that agriculture has in Stafford’s heritage and future. It also “encourages the pursuit of agriculture, promotes agriculture-based economic opportunities, and protects farmland within the town by allowing agricultural uses and related activities to function with minimal conflict with abutters and town agencies.”

The policy also said that accepted agricultural practices as defined in the ordinance “will not be considered a nuisance within the town solely because this activity resulted or results in any changed condition of the use of adjacent land.”

The Agricultural Advisory Commission recommended the ordinance to promote Stafford as friendly towards agriculture, Zoning Enforcement Officer David Perkins said.

The town meeting also agreed to amend Ordinance 1-25 to change the name of the town’s Agriculture Commission, moving it from an advisory role to a full commission. Chairman David Mordasky said that by becoming a full commission, it would have access to a budget and treasury, according to minutes of a June 23, 2021, meeting.

At that meeting the commission also decided to mirror and adapt the town of Lebanon’s Right to Farm Law, along with the reminder that the right to farm laws do not override zoning regulations.

The state law says that conditions resulting from normal farming operations, such as odor from animals or noise from equipment, cannot be considered a nuisance.

