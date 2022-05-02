ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Greektown to partner with Detroit Bus Company to provide free shuttles to downtown events

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHR9s_0fQUBA1d00

Greektown is partnering with the Detroit Bus Company to provide free shuttle services to all residents attending select sporting and concert events in downtown Detroit.

The free shuttle service begins in May and will take patrons from Monroe Street to Little Caesars Arena, Ford Field, and Comerica Park.

In May, the bus service will offer free shuttles to the Tigers versus Athletics game on May 10, and Tigers versus Twins game on May 31.

“We are excited to again offer a free courtesy shuttle to those who visit Greektown, supporting community events, small business, and more transportation options for those who visit downtown,” Executive Director of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership Melanie Markowicz said.

Bus pickup for the free Ouzo Cruizo II shuttle bus is in Greektown along Monroe Street from Randolph Street to the I-375 Service Drive.

Shuttles begin one hour prior to event start times and runs continuously until one hour after the event ends.

Pick up is approximately every 20 minutes.

“Offering free transportation to a whole neighborhood in Greektown supports our organization’s mission to get every Detroiter where they need to go," Founder and CEO of the Detroit Bus Company Andy Didoros said.

The company plans on extending the services into the winter season for hockey games.

The monthly shuttle schedule will be available on the Greektown website at www.greektowndetroit.org .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

City Of Detroit Relaunches Municipal ID Program

(CBS DETROIT) – After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the city of Detroit has relaunched its Municipal Identification Program. The program provides Detroit residents with a photo ID so that they can access city services, open a checking/savings account, gain entry to city buildings, or to establish a utility account with providers such as DTE Energy and Detroit Water & Sewerage Department. The Detroit ID card is open to all residents, regardless of immigration status, age, or gender identity, including those who are experiencing homelessness or who may be a returning citizen. The application costs $25 to get a new ID...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Axios

Detroit tries to temper a cannabis land grab

Detroit’s new recreational cannabis law triggered a land grab, driving up prices for property zoned for weed shops. Why it matters: The city crafted the law so longtime Detroiters could break into the cannabis industry, but the scarcity of affordable land for recreational dispensaries remains a hurdle for residents to get started.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Detroit#Shuttle Bus#Shuttle Service#Tigers#Athletics
MetroTimes

Metro Detroit-based Lobster Food Truck and Pitstop pulls out all the stops

Who would have thought to put one of dining's pricier delicacies on a food truck? Nick Wilson and his partner and aunt, Kathryn Wilson, did it in 2018. Improbably, a $35 lobster roll is their best-seller when the truck makes its weekly rounds of various gyms, a sneaker store, and a dispensary in the metro area. At their new carry-out-only storefront in Dearborn, people are ordering an $18 half-roll plus "something else," says Nick Wilson: "We have so many ideas and people want to try a little bit of everything."
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Black Enterprise

Low-Income Black Homeowners in Detroit Can Apply for $20 Million in Home Repair Grants

Mainly targeting low-income Black homeowners in Detroit, three organizations are providing $20 million in funding to help residents with much-needed home repairs. Described as the only 100 percent grant program of its type in the Midwest, the Detroit Home Repair Fund (DHRF) is funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation, ProMedica, and DTE Energy. That trio, committed to offering the funds over the next three years, announced the program will serve over 1,000 Detroit homeowners.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy