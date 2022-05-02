ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country Music Hall of Fame honors the Judds after Naomi's death

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a heartbreaking and tearful ceremony, the Judds were...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

Related
PBS NewsHour

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Judd
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

The Judds Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame With Loving Tributes for Naomi Judd by Daughters Wynnona & Ashley, Ricky Skaggs, Carly Pearce & More

One day after her death, Naomi Judd was honored by a host of stars during The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1. Ricky Skaggs, Carly Pearce, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, and Tommy Sims paid special tribute to The Judds during the Hall of Fame medallion ceremony. In addition, both of Naomi’s daughters, actress Ashley and, of course, her duo partner, Wynonna, addressed the audience with heartfelt words of love and remembrance.
MUSIC
The Daily South

CMT Airing Special Tribute to Naomi Judd

CMT is honoring country music legend Naomi Judd with a special television tribute. The 30-minute event, CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd, will air for the first time tonight, Tuesday, May 3, at 10 p.m. EST on CMT. The show will reportedly feature archival footage and interviews "intertwined with memorable performances and...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

The Judds Changed What It Meant to Be a ‘Country Duo’

On the way to their Country Music Hall of Fame career, The Judds changed what it meant to be a “country duo.” Sure, mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna weren’t the first tandem to join forces and earn enshrinement into country music’s most sought-after club. Flatt and Scruggs (1985), The Louvin Brothers (2001), Homer and Jethro (2001), The Everly Brothers (2001), The Delmore Brothers (2001), and Brooks & Dunn (2019) preceded The Judds’ Hall of Fame induction on May 1, 2022—just one day after it was announced that Naomi Judd had passed away.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy