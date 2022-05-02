Country Music Hall of Fame honors the Judds after Naomi's death

On the way to their Country Music Hall of Fame career, The Judds changed what it meant to be a “country duo.” Sure, mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna weren’t the first tandem to join forces and earn enshrinement into country music’s most sought-after club. Flatt and Scruggs (1985), The Louvin Brothers (2001), Homer and Jethro (2001), The Everly Brothers (2001), The Delmore Brothers (2001), and Brooks & Dunn (2019) preceded The Judds’ Hall of Fame induction on May 1, 2022—just one day after it was announced that Naomi Judd had passed away.

